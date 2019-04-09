New Drug Combination may Extend the Lives of Lung Transplant Patients

A new drug combination found has the potential to extend survival in lung transplant recipients

The cell cycle inhibitor, Sirolimus offers a survival advantage of almost two years over its counterparts

Combining Sirolimus and Tacrolimus helps in the long-term prevention of chronic rejection

Further studies would be required to investigate optimal dosages of the drugs to treat the patients

Lung Transplantation and Immunosuppression

A new drug combination with the potential to extend patient survival in lung transplant recipients has been identified by a research team from University of Maryland School of Medicine.Patients with end-stage lung disease are recommended lung transplantation which could prolong their lives. However, the average survival rate after lung transplant is less than six years, including the slight improvements in recent decades.