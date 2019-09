New Drug Combination may Extend the Lives of Lung Transplant Patients

Details of the Study

Little-used drug combination may extend the lives of lung transplant patients DOI:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.10297

There have been few studies in the field of lung transplantation to identify what is most effective and works best.or drug regimens pertaining to lung transplant either.A research team from the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) has developed a new epidemiological analysis of lung transplant data in the United States that focuses on regimens that would prevent the body's immune system from attacking the transplanted lung. They have also been able to identify a drug combination which appears to have the potential to extend patient survival considerably.Aldo T. Iacono, the Hamish S. and Christine C. Osborne Distinguished Professor in Advanced Pulmonary Care at UMSOM, Medical Director of the Lung Health Program at the University of Maryland Medical Center is the lead author of the study. He says,and added,The team used the database of 9,000 lung transplant patients maintained by the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), patients were categorized by their immunosuppression regimen and then survival rates were compared. Sirolimus , an immunosuppressive drug from the class of drugs called cell cycle inhibitors, was singled out. Sirolimus was selected on the basis of a few small, long-term studies that found markedly improved survival, diminished chronic rejection incidence, and improved in lung function in those patients who took it.The study also compared the outcomes of Sirolimus with its counterpart Mycophenolate Mofetil (MMF), a very commonly used cell cycle inhibitor.Tacrolimus, another immunosuppressant, which is presently used in majority of lung transplant recipients, was commonly used for all the patients of the study as well. Talking about the immunosuppressive regimen followed and how it was altered in this study, Dr. Wijesinha said,Almost 5,800 patients, the majority from the database, were given the MMF plus Tacrolimus combination, which in practice has become the standard immunosuppression after lung transplant. A little over 200 patients received the Sirolimus plus Tacrolimus maintenance therapy.Sirolimus, however, has a shortcoming as it interferes with the wound healing , whichif the drug is administered in the early days following the transplant surgery. Hence, it is recommended thatbe started three to 12 months after surgery. This delay in Sirolimus initiation has been accounted for by the research team allowing no scope for false survival advantage.an optional addition to the maintenance therapy, which is used in almost over half of the transplant centers in the United States, was also considered by the research team. Induction therapy involves administering a high dose of immunosuppression to patients for a short duration around three to 14 days, at the time of transplantation. Drugs like basiliximab, daclizumab, alemtuzumab, or antithymocyte globulin are used during the therapy.The database group that was given the Sirolimus plus Tacrolimus for maintenance therapy, without induction therapy emerged as the one with the highest survival among all combinations that were tried.The Dean of UMSOM and University Executive Vice President for Medical Affairs and also the John Z. and Akiko K. Bowers Distinguished Professor, Dr. E. Albert Reece said,He also mentioned,Commenting on the limitations of the study and what is required further, Dr. Wijesinha said,Dr. Iacono and his team from UMSOM have begun to apply their findings from the study to their standard treatment regimen followed for lung transplant recipients.The team has switched to theSource: Medindia