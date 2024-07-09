Acupuncture: A Mighty Weapon to Fight Methadone Dose and Opioid Cravings

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Effect of Acupuncture for Methadone Reduction: A Randomized Clinical Trial



Role of Methadone Maintenance Therapy

Effectiveness of Acupuncture on Methadone Dose Reduction

Effect of Acupuncture for Methadone Reduction: A Randomized Clinical Trial - (https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M23-2721)

Acupuncture can treat methadone dose and opioid cravings in patients receiving methadone maintenance therapy (MMT), suggests a new study.The findings of the study are published in the journal).A randomized and controlled trial revealed that acupuncture may facilitate reducing methadone maintenance dose and reduce drug cravings for patients undergoing treatment for opioid addiction.These findings are important because while MMT has been widely used to decrease the use of opioids, suppress withdrawal symptoms, and reduce criminal activities, it is also a long-term treatment associated with harsh side-effects that make ongoing treatment difficult for patients.Researchers from the South China Research Center for Acupuncture and Moxibustion and Medical College of Acu-Moxi and Rehabilitation, Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine, Guangzhou randomly assigned xx participants to either acupuncture or sham acupuncture 3 times a week for 8 weeks to assess the efficacy of acupuncture on methadone dose reduction.The researchers looked specifically for a reduction in methadone dose of 20 percent or more compared with baseline and a reduction in an opioid craving score.They found that thewhen compared with sham acupuncture.According to the authors, the findings support the consideration of acupuncture for methadone reduction for persons who are receiving MMT.Source-Eurekalert