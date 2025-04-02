Transcendental Meditation: A Path to Slower Aging and Stress Relief

Long-term Transcendental Meditation practice reduces inflammation, lowers stress, and slows cognitive decline, offering potential anti-aging benefits.

Possible Anti-Aging and Anti-Stress Effects of Long-Term Transcendental Meditation Practice: Differences in Gene Expression, EEG Correlates of Cognitive Function, and Hair Steroids

Transcendental Meditation, in which practitioners mentally repeat a Sanskrit phrase was taught by Brahmananda Saraswati, and was promoted internationally from the late 1950s by the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, it’s popularity in the West increased significantly in the late 1960s. #medindia #transcendental #meditation’