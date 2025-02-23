Meditation: Nourishment for the Soul and a Path to Global Harmony

Meditation reduces stress, boosts focus, improves sleep, and enhances overall well-being.



‘Finding calm in chaos. Just 10 minutes of #meditation can reset your day. Prioritize your #mental well-being! #wellness’

Call for Global Adoption of Meditation

A National Movement for Meditation

Advertisement

Global Conference of Meditation Leaders - Buddha-CEO - (https://gcml.buddhaceo.org/)

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar underscored the importance of meditation as both nourishment for the soul and a necessity for global peace. Speaking at the Global Conference of Meditation Leaders (GCML) ( ) at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, he highlighted the transformative power of meditation in fostering well-being and harmony worldwide.“Meditation is not just an ancient practice; it is food for the soul and a necessity for global peace and well-being,” Dhankhar stated. He emphasized that India's leadership in meditation aligns with global initiatives such as the United Nations’ recognition of World Meditation Day and the G20 vision of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future.’The conference passed a resolution urging governments worldwide to integrate meditation into education, healthcare, corporate leadership, and governance. Experts at the event highlighted that meditation’s benefits are both implementable and measurable, making it a valuable tool for national development.Padma Bhushan awardee Daaji (Kamlesh Patel ji) spoke about the deeper spiritual dimensions of meditation, emphasizing the need for transforming the subtle body—mind (manas), intellect (buddhi), and ego (ahankar). He also led an affirmation session, guiding participants in a heartfelt meditation practice.Experts at the event described meditation as a scientific process that influences brain waves, emotional intelligence, and overall well-being. They showcased research demonstrating meditation’s impact on mental and physical health, reinforcing its role in stress reduction, emotional balance, and enhanced decision-making.Calling for a national movement to integrate meditation into India’s governance and cultural fabric, Vice President Dhankhar urged citizens to embrace Pratyahara—the practice of turning inward. “Just as we put our phones away, we must also train our minds to withdraw from distractions,” he explained.The event marked a significant step toward positioning meditation as a cornerstone of global leadership and societal well-being, with India leading the way in promoting mindfulness and inner peace on the world stage.Source-Medindia