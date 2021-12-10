About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Electroacupuncture Procedures Help Reduce Pain in Patients After Surgery

by Senthil Kumar on October 12, 2021 at 9:50 AM
Font : A-A+

Electroacupuncture Procedures Help Reduce Pain in Patients After Surgery

Certain types of acupuncture reduced opioid use and improved postoperative pain on the first day after surgery, particularly in patients who received acupuncture during total knee replacement surgery.

Patients who received acupuncture during total knee replacement surgery report less pain and require far fewer opioids to manage their discomfort, a study finds.

Advertisement


Results of the study presented at the ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2021 annual meeting show 65% of patients who received acupuncture during surgery achieved a low-dose or opioid-free postoperative experience, compared to 9% of patients outside of the study.

"Total knee replacements are one of the most common operative procedures in the United States and often very painful, so there's a great need to explore non-opioid pain relief techniques for this type of surgery," said Stephanie Cheng, M.D., DABMA, lead author of the study and assistant attending anesthesiologist at the Hospital for Special Surgery and assistant professor of clinical anesthesiology at Weill Cornell Medicine, both located in New York City. "Acupuncture is extremely safe and can help reduce pain with few unwanted side effects, but it has not been well researched as part of surgical anesthesia."
Advertisement

Electroacupuncture is a modified form of traditional acupuncture that applies a small electric current to thin needles that are inserted at known acupuncture points on the body. The acupuncture was administered during surgery by Dr. Cheng to eight specific points in the ear to provide targeted pain relief in the knee.

"Our study shows that if a trained medical acupuncturist is available to perform acupuncture in the operating room, it can help patients with postoperative pain recovery," said Dr. Cheng. "Most studies fail to incorporate nontraditional techniques, such as acupuncture, to help decrease the dependence on opioid medications for postoperative pain control."

Judging by the current opioid epidemic, achieving low-dose perioperative opioid consumption is critical for reducing the risk of patients using opioids long-term.

Acupuncture is widely used outside of the hospital for pain management and treatment of a variety of health issues and symptoms, so it's time to think about how it can help inside the hospital as well. Dr. Cheng said. "Additional research is needed to further define acupuncture's effects and encourage its use in all aspects of disease treatment."

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Urge to Treat Anxiety in Patients Post COVID-19 Using Geneti...
Mother and Baby Safer When Vaccinated for COVID-19 Earlier D... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Arthritis Day 2021:
World Arthritis Day 2021: "Don't Delay, Connect Today: Time2Work"
World Mental Health Day 2021 - Let's Make Mental Health Care for All
World Mental Health Day 2021 - Let's Make Mental Health Care for All
Diabetes and Dental Health
Diabetes and Dental Health
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome 

Recommended Reading
Acupuncture Helps People With Indigestion Symptoms
Acupuncture Helps People With Indigestion Symptoms
Acupuncture was found to be safe and effective for easing a subtype of indigestion symptoms known .....
Acupuncture can Decrease Radiation-induced Dry Mouth for Cancer Patients
Acupuncture can Decrease Radiation-induced Dry Mouth for Cancer Patients
After receiving acupuncture treatment three days a week during radiation treatment, head and neck .....
Quiz on Acupuncture
Quiz on Acupuncture
Acupuncture is an ancient form of Chinese therapy which commonly uses needles to treat illnesses .....
Foods That Fight Pain
Foods That Fight Pain
Right from nature's basket, here are the super foods that claim to combat pain, within minutes!...
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become c...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close