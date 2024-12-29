About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Government Aims to Position Ayurveda as a Global Healthcare Solution

by Colleen Fleiss on Dec 29 2024 9:45 PM

Indian government aims to promote Ayurveda as a global healthcare solution for better well-being.

Prataprao Jadhav, the Minister of State for Ayush and Health and Family Welfare, affirmed the Ministry of Ayush's continued dedication to promoting Ayurveda () as a global health solution and expanding its international reach.
Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for highlighting the growing global resonance of Ayurveda in the 117th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Jadhav said the ministry has been spearheading initiatives that have significantly expanded Ayurveda’s footprint worldwide.

Globalizing Ayurveda: Key Milestones in International Cooperation

“The Ayush Ministry has signed 24 country-level and 48 institute-level MoUs, fostering collaborative research and education. Additionally, 15 academic chairs have been established globally to promote Ayurveda education and research. Ayush Information Cells operate in 39 locations across 35 countries, serving as knowledge hubs,” the minister informed. Other milestones include the Donor Agreement with WHO, the MoU on Medicinal Plants Cooperation with Vietnam, and the landmark agreement on Ayurveda with Malaysia and Mauritius.

These partnerships advance India’s vision of holistic health for all.“The establishment of the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar and the inclusion of traditional medicine in ICD-11 by WHO this year mark a significant stride in global recognition of Ayurveda,” said the minister. Initiatives like the ‘Ayush Visa’ are facilitating medical tourism, making India a preferred destination for holistic healing.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi remarked, “There is a country in South America called Paraguay. The number of Indians living there would not be more than one thousand. A wonderful effort is being done in Paraguay. At the Indian Embassy in Paraguay, Erica Huber offers Ayurveda Consultation. A large number of local people are reaching out to her to get Ayurveda-based advice.”Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, said the vision of PM Modi has been pivotal in building the global acceptance of Ayush.

“The network of international collaborations through Ayush institutions is continuously expanding and highlights India’s leadership in traditional medicine and its relevance in global healthcare,” he noted.

Reference:
  1. Ayurveda - (https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/wellness-and-prevention/ayurveda)
Source-IANS
