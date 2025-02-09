Shatavari (Asparagus) Takes Center Stage in Ayush Ministry`s Health Campaign

Shatavari boosts women’s health, supports wellness, and aligns with Ayush initiatives for holistic care.



Shatavari Campaign Aligns with PM Modi’s Vision for Women’s Health

Following the success of its campaigns promoting medicinal plants like amla, moringa, giloe, and ashwagandha, the Ministry of Ayush has introduced a new initiative focused on the Shatavari plant. ( )Titled “Shatavari – For Better Health,” the campaign was launched by Prataprao Jadhav, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush, to highlight the plant’s health benefits, particularly for women.Jadhav emphasized the campaign’s alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Panch Pran vision, which aims to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.“Shatavari has been identified as a key resource for enhancing women’s health, contributing to the holistic well-being of citizens,” he stated. The Minister also praised the National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB) for its efforts in promoting medicinal plants and raising awareness about their benefits.Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of the Ministry of Ayush, outlined the NMPB’s achievements and its Central Sector Scheme for the conservation, development, and sustainable management of medicinal plants. He highlighted the importance of preserving species like Shatavari for long-term health and ecological benefits.Dr. Mahesh Kumar Dadhich, CEO of NMPB, underscored Shatavari’s medicinal and agro-economic potential, particularly for women’s health. He announced financial support of ₹18.9 lakh to eligible organizations to drive the campaign and encourage wider adoption of Shatavari in public health practices.This initiative builds on the Ministry’s previous successes in promoting medicinal plants, aiming to integrate traditional knowledge with modern health solutions for a healthier India.Source-Medindia