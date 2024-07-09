About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

More Patients and Less Doctors: A Major Healthcare Strain in India

by Adeline Dorcas on Jul 9 2024 11:55 AM

More Patients and Less Doctors: A Major Healthcare Strain in India
The strain on healthcare infrastructure in India is immense with just 20 health workers per 10,000 people who are unevenly distributed across regions, said Dr. Shuchin Bajaj, Founder & Director Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals.
Since India gained independence in 1947, the population has grown from 336 million to about 1.5 billion, which has triggered issues at several levels, such as public health, poverty, infections and others.

India Exceeds WHO Guidelines: 1:900 Doctor-Population Ratio
India Exceeds WHO Guidelines: 1:900 Doctor-Population Ratio
In the last decade, India has experienced declines in maternal, infant, and under-five mortality rates.

Does Overpopulation Affect Public Health in India?

On World Population Day, which is observed on July 11 every year, it is important to recognize that overpopulation in India profoundly impacts public health, the doctor said.

"This imbalance leads to overcrowded hospitals, inadequate medical services, and heightened risks of infectious diseases due to poor sanitation and water access," Bajaj told IANS.

"Moreover, declining fertility rates, with many states below replacement levels, don't alleviate the burden but rather highlight the disparities in healthcare delivery," he added.

Population Clock (Indian)
Population Clock (Indian)
Medindia's Population clock gives you an approximate population of India. It is dynamically updated based on birth and death rate.
The consequences of overpopulation extend beyond healthcare, affecting air and water quality, and exacerbating respiratory and waterborne illnesses (1 Trusted Source
Population Trends and Problems of Public Health

Go to source).

According to Bajaj, malnutrition and food scarcity are rampant as resources struggle to keep pace with demand.

Advertisement
Enhancing Healthcare Access in Meghalaya: New Insights
Enhancing Healthcare Access in Meghalaya: New Insights
In Meghalaya, a health camp offered advanced screening, diagnostics, medical staff, medications, to the community.

Addressing Healthcare Crisis in India

"Our healthcare systems are stretched thin, struggling to provide even basic care and manage chronic conditions effectively, which inevitably leads to higher morbidity and mortality rates," he said.

The doctor mentioned that addressing these challenges demands not just immediate action but also "sustained commitment to comprehensive public health strategies and sustainable development policies".

Advertisement
World Population Day 2021- Let's Prioritize Reproductive Health Now
World Population Day 2021- Let's Prioritize Reproductive Health Now
World population day is observed on July 11, globally, to enlighten people about the issues related to population growth.
Bajaj also highlighted that there is a great need to advocate for equitable healthcare access and prioritize investments in health infrastructure to ensure a healthier future for all.

Reference:
  1. Population Trends and Problems of Public Health - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2690260/)

Source-IANS


Recommended Readings
Latest Indian Health News
View All
Advertisement