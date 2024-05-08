Mindfulness Training Solution: Breaking Opioid Addiction Patterns

Research led by Rutgers demonstrates that supplementing standard opioid addiction treatment with Mindfulness Oriented Recovery Enhancement (MORE) significantly reduces program dropout rates by 59% and relapses by 42% (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Mindfulness-Oriented Recovery Enhancement for Addictive Behavior, Psychiatric Distress, and Chronic Pain: A Multilevel Meta-Analysis of Randomized Controlled Trials
Go to source). Amidst a surge in opioid abuse, with an estimated 10 million Americans misusing opioids or suffering from opioid use disorder, and annual overdose deaths surpassing 80,000, these trial findings from Rutgers Health offer promise.
Improving Opioid Addiction Treatment: The Promise of Mindfulness TrainingTraditional treatments like methadone or buprenorphine, whether standalone or combined with cognitive behavioral therapy, are inadequate, with half of individuals dropping out of treatment within a year and half of those who persist in treatment continuing opioid use.
“Better treatment protocols could save thousands of lives per year, and the data we have from our pilot study and this phase II trial suggest mindfulness training may create a genuinely better treatment protocol,” said Nina Cooperman, an associate professor of psychiatry at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and first author of the study published in JAMA Psychiatry.
Mindfulness training teaches people to focus on the present moment, without judgment, and on sensory inputs such as the feeling of breathing in and out. Previous studies demonstrating that such training can prevent addiction to opioid pain medication led Cooperman’s team to ask whether similar techniques could help people who already have an opioid use disorder.
Advancing Treatment Standards: Mindfulness Training in Opioid Addiction RecoveryA small pilot study found that mindfulness training combined with methadone treatment produced good outcomes. The pilot’s success paved the way for this larger study, which, in turn, has justified two large-scale studies that could change standards of care.
The current trial provided eight two-hour sessions to 77 of 154 patients in methadone treatment for opioid use disorder.
Mindfulness training also gives people another tool for handling cravings.
The success of mindfulness training in Cooperman’s study may stem from its ability to help patients manage pain. Most patients began the study with significant chronic pain — and, thus, a strong incentive to use pain-killing opioids — but patients who received MORE reported a 10 percent reduction in pain over the 16 weeks of the study.
Looking forward, Cooperman and her team are working on larger studies, which are designed to provide further evidence for the efficacy of MORE and to optimize protocols for use in the real world.
“We still have lots of open questions. How can we train clinicians to implement MORE in treatment programs? What is the best structure for implementing MORE—in-person or virtual? Our current research is working to answer some of these questions,” Cooperman said. “The findings from this study suggest MORE really can improve outcomes for a lot of people in substance abuse treatment.”
