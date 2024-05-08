Addressing the IDIOT Syndrome in Asthma Management



‘Among 500 #asthma patients surveyed, 60 percent were discovered to be incorrectly using their #inhalers. This misuse adversely affects the delivery of medication to the lungs, thereby compromising asthma control. #worldasthmaday’

Combatting Asthma Mortality in India

Experts at respiratory critical care unit of King George's Medical University (KGMU), said that patients, especially the educated ones, were often misled by information gathered online, especially about steroids which could hinder them from getting the right treatment.Prof Rajendra Prasad, former head of respiratory medicine at KGMU, said that every week two to three patients, influenced by incomplete internet knowledge, resist steroid prescriptions for asthma. He stressed that steroids, when prescribed and monitored by doctors, are the most effective asthma treatment.Head of the respiratory critical care department of KGMU Prof Ved Prakash highlighted that around 1.9 lakh people die due to asthma complications in India annually, a concerning statistic, given that asthma can be managed well with proper medical guidance. He pointed out that poor air quality worsens asthma and emphasized the importance of awareness and accurate diagnosis. Prof Sumit Rungta of the medical gastroenterology and dermatology department added that asthma, being an allergy, cannot be cured but can be managed. Experts also underscored the importance of thorough mouth cleaning after inhaler use to manage respiratory diseases and prevent dental complications. He outlined key steps for effective inhaler usage, including -shaking the inhaler before use; exhaling fully before medication administration; holding the inhaler in the correct position; inhaling deeply while dispensing the medicine; holding the breath for at least five seconds; and shaking the inhaler between puffs (if applicable).Source-IANS