Antihelmintics - Drugs

On Medindia find the complete list of Antihelmintics drugs with their available forms and strength. More information is available on each drug including their price list. Please click on the drug to learn more.

Generic Name(S) Strength Dosage Form ICD Code Albendazole 200mg Tablet Y41.4 Diethylcarbamazine 50mg,100mg,120mg Tablet, Syrup Ivermectin 3mg Tablets Y41.4 Levamisole 50mg Tablet Y41.4 Mebendazole 100mg Chewable Tablet Y41.4 Piperazine 750mg/5ml, 500mg Syrup, Tablet Praziquantel 600mg Tablet Y41.4 Pyrantel Capsules Y41.4 Satranidazole Tablets Y41.4 Thiabendazole 500mg Chewable Tablet Y41.4 Thiabendazole 500mg/5ml Suspension Y41.4

