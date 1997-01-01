Antihelmintics

ICD Code -Y41.4

Albendazole This medication is an anthelmintic, prescribed for tapeworm infections, hydatid cyst disease, cysticercosis or neurocysticercosis, capillariasis, cutaneous larva migrans, giardiasis, microsporidiosis including Septata intestinalis infection, intestinal parasites in immigrants, strongyloidiasis, trichinosis, trichostrongyliasis.

Ivermectin This medication is an anthelmintic, prescribed for certain parasitic roundworm infections such as Strongyloidiasis and Onchocerciasis.

Levamisole This medication is an anthelminthic and immunomodulator, prescribed for cancer treatment and also used for roundworm infection.

Mebendazole This medication is an antihelmintic agent, prescribed for worm infections.

Praziquantel This medication is an anthelmintic agent, used to treat tapeworm, schitosomal and fluke infections.

Pyrantel This medication is an antihelmintic agent, prescribed for worm infections.

Satranidazole This medication is an antiamoebic agent, prescribed for liver abscess, giardiasis and trichomoniasis.