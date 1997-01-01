Antihelmintics
ICD Code -Y41.4
This medication is an anthelmintic, prescribed for tapeworm infections, hydatid cyst disease, cysticercosis or neurocysticercosis, capillariasis, cutaneous larva migrans, giardiasis, microsporidiosis including Septata intestinalis infection, intestinal parasites in immigrants, strongyloidiasis, trichinosis, trichostrongyliasis.
This medication is an anthelmintic, prescribed for certain parasitic roundworm infections such as Strongyloidiasis and Onchocerciasis.
This medication is an anthelminthic and immunomodulator, prescribed for cancer treatment and also used for roundworm infection.
This medication is an antihelmintic agent, prescribed for worm infections.
This medication is an anthelmintic agent, used to treat tapeworm, schitosomal and fluke infections.
This medication is an antihelmintic agent, prescribed for worm infections.
This medication is an antiamoebic agent, prescribed for liver abscess, giardiasis and trichomoniasis.
This medication is a fungicide and parasiticide, prescribed for roundworm infections.