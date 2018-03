List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Yeast Infections. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Yeast Infections

Clotrimazole Clotrimazole is an antifungal, prescribed for local fungal infections. Clotrimazole prevents fungal growth on the skin. Trade Names : More...

Fluconazole Fluconazole is an antifungal agent, prescribed for vaginal candidiasis, pneumonia, meningitis and fungal infections of the mouth, throat, liver, kidneys, heart, urinary tract and abdomen. Trade Names : More...

Itraconazole Itraconazole is an antifungal agent, prescribed for treating fungal infections. Trade Names : More...

Ketoconazole Ketoconazole is an anti-fungal agent, prescribed for jock itch, athlete's foot and other infections. Trade Names : More...

Lactobacillus acidophilus Lactobacillus acidophilus is a bacteria that exists naturally in the body, primarily in the intestines and the vagina. It helps to prevent harmful bacterial growth. Trade Names : More...

Miconazole Miconazole is an anti-fungal agent, prescribed for various skin infections such as athlete’s foot and jock itch and also for vaginal yeast infections. Trade Names : More...

Nystatin Nystatin is a polyene antifungal drug, prescribed for fungal infections of the skin, mouth, vagina and intestinal tract. Trade Names :