Adrenochrome monosemicarbazole is used for the treatment of hematuria (blood in the urine), retinal hemorrhage (bleeds in the retina of the eye), epistaxis (bleeding from the nose), secondary bleeding from wounds, uterine bleeding and preoperatively to reduce bleeding . Adrenochrome monosemicarbazole stops bleeding by reducing capillary fragility, oozing from raw surfaces and bleeding from microvessels.