Drugs for Runnerīs Knee

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Runnerīs Knee. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Runnerīs Knee Acetaminophen Acetaminophen is a non-opiate, analgesic and antipyretic, prescribed for headache, pain (muscle ache, backache) and fever either alone or combined with other medications. Trade Names : More... Ibuprofen Ibuprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for mild to moderate pain, inflammation and fever. Ibuprofen decreases the hormones that cause pain and inflammation in the body. Trade Names : More... Naproxen Naproxen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for pain, fever, inflammation and stiffness due to various disease conditions. Trade Names : More...