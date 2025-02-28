About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Melatonin Supplementation May Aid DNA Repair in Night Shift Workers

Written by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Feb 28 2025 9:45 AM

Melatonin may improve DNA repair in night shift workers, helping counteract oxidative damage and reduce cancer risks.

Melatonin Supplementation May Aid DNA Repair in Night Shift Workers
Highlights:
  • Melatonin supplements boosted DNA repair by 80% in night shift workers
  • Oxidative DNA damage is linked to cancer risk in night shift workers
  • Larger studies are needed to confirm long-term benefits of supplementation
Night shift work disrupts the body's natural circadian rhythm, leading to various health risks, including an increased likelihood of cancer. One possible reason for this is the suppression of melatonin, a hormone that plays a role in DNA repair and protecting cells from oxidative damage. A recent clinical trial suggests that melatonin supplementation may help mitigate DNA damage associated with night shift work by improving the body’s ability to repair it (1 Trusted Source
Melatonin supplementation and oxidative DNA damage repair capacity among night shift workers: a randomised placebo-controlled trial

Go to source).

Understanding the Impact of Night Shift Work

The human body follows a natural sleep-wake cycle regulated by the hormone melatonin, which is typically produced at night. However, night shift workers often experience reduced melatonin production due to exposure to artificial light. This suppression may weaken the body’s ability to repair oxidative DNA damage, increasing the risk of certain cancers.

How to Stay Healthy Working the Night Shift Consecutively
How to Stay Healthy Working the Night Shift Consecutively
Discover the impact of night shifts on health and strategies to stay healthy amidst nocturnal work schedules.
To explore a potential solution, researchers conducted a clinical trial involving 40 night shift workers. The trial aimed to determine whether melatonin supplements could enhance DNA repair mechanisms and potentially reduce long-term health risks.

Melatonin Supplementation and Its Impact on DNA Repair

Participants in the study were randomly assigned to take either a 3 mg melatonin supplement or a placebo pill daily for four weeks. The melatonin was taken with food, an hour before daytime sleep, to mimic natural nighttime melatonin production.

Throughout the study, researchers collected urine samples to measure 8-OHdG levels, a biological marker that indicates DNA damage repair capacity. The results revealed that participants who took melatonin had 80% higher levels of 8-OHdG during daytime sleep than those in the placebo group, suggesting improved DNA repair. However, there was no significant difference in repair capacity during the night shifts.

Is Your Night Shift Job Increasing Your Cancer Risk?
Is Your Night Shift Job Increasing Your Cancer Risk?
Do night shifts increase cancer risk? Research says yes! Learn how to safeguard your health without quitting your job.

Significance of the Findings


These findings suggest that melatonin supplementation could help night shift workers repair DNA damage caused by their altered sleep patterns. Given the well-documented link between oxidative DNA damage and cancer, this intervention may serve as a protective strategy against the long-term health risks associated with night shift work.

However, the study had limitations. Most participants worked in healthcare, meaning the results may not apply to all types of night shift workers. Additionally, factors such as natural light exposure, which influences melatonin production, were not accounted for in the study.

Advertisement
Night Shift Workers at Risk for Heart Disease, Stroke and Diabetes
Night Shift Workers at Risk for Heart Disease, Stroke and Diabetes
Night-shift workers are at higher risk of developing sleep disorders and metabolic syndrome. Incorporating aerobic exercise into their physical activity can improve sleep quality and prevent heart attack.
The researchers emphasize that long-term efficacy is crucial, as night shift workers would need to take melatonin supplements consistently for years to maximize potential health benefits. If further studies confirm these findings, melatonin supplementation could become a practical strategy for reducing cancer risk in night shift workers.

Night shift work poses serious health risks due to reduced melatonin production and impaired DNA repair. This study suggests that melatonin supplementation may enhance the body’s ability to repair DNA damage, potentially lowering the risk of cancer in these workers.

Advertisement
Do Doctors and Nurses Need to Nap During Night Shifts?
Do Doctors and Nurses Need to Nap During Night Shifts?
Doctors or nurses who work more than 3-night shifts in a row can be dangerous to both patients' safety and their own personal safety.
Reference:
  1. Melatonin supplementation and oxidative DNA damage repair capacity among night shift workers: a randomised placebo-controlled trial - (https://oem.bmj.com/content/early/2025/01/21/oemed-2024-109824)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional