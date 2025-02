Melatonin Supplementation May Aid DNA Repair in Night Shift Workers

Melatonin may improve DNA repair in night shift workers, helping counteract oxidative damage and reduce cancer risks.

Highlights: Melatonin supplements boosted DNA repair by 80% in night shift workers

Oxidative DNA damage is linked to cancer risk in night shift workers

Larger studies are needed to confirm long-term benefits of supplementation

Understanding the Impact of Night Shift Work

Melatonin Supplementation and Its Impact on DNA Repair

Significance of the Findings

Night shift work disrupts the body's natural circadian rhythm, leading to various health risks, including an increased likelihood of cancer . One possible reason for this is the suppression of melatonin, a hormone that plays a role in DNA repair and protecting cells from oxidative damage. A recent clinical trial suggests that melatonin supplementation may help mitigate DNA damage associated with night shift work by improving the body’s ability to repair it ().The human body follows a natural sleep-wake cycle regulated by the hormone melatonin, which is typically produced at night. However, night shift workers often experience reduced melatonin production due to exposure to artificial light. This suppression may weaken the body’s ability to repair oxidative DNA damage, increasing the risk of certain cancers.To explore a potential solution, researchers conducted a clinical trial involving 40 night shift workers. The trial aimed to determine whether melatonin supplements could enhance DNA repair mechanisms and potentially reduce long-term health risks.Participants in the study were randomly assigned to take either a 3 mg melatonin supplement or a placebo pill daily for four weeks. The melatonin was taken with food, an hour before daytime sleep, to mimic natural nighttime melatonin production.Throughout the study, researchers collected urine samples to measure 8-OHdG levels, a biological marker that indicates DNA damage repair capacity. The results revealed that participants who took melatonin had 80% higher levels of 8-OHdG during daytime sleep than those in the placebo group, suggesting improved DNA repair. However, there was no significant difference in repair capacity during the night shifts.These findings suggest that melatonin supplementation could help night shift workers repair DNA damage caused by their altered sleep patterns. Given the well-documented link between oxidative DNA damage and cancer, this intervention may serve as a protective strategy against the long-term health risks associated with night shift work.However, the study had limitations. Most participants worked in healthcare, meaning the results may not apply to all types of night shift workers. Additionally, factors such as natural light exposure, which influences melatonin production, were not accounted for in the study.The researchers emphasize that long-term efficacy is crucial, as night shift workers would need to take melatonin supplements consistently for years to maximize potential health benefits. If further studies confirm these findings, melatonin supplementation could become a practical strategy for reducing cancer risk in night shift workers.Night shift work poses serious health risks due to reduced melatonin production and impaired DNA repair. This study suggests that melatonin supplementation may enhance the body’s ability to repair DNA damage, potentially lowering the risk of cancer in these workers.Source-Medindia