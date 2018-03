List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Palpitations And Arrhythmias. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Amiodarone Amiodarone is used to treat life-threatening irregular heart rhythms (arrhythmias) and to maintain a normal heart rate in patients who have not responded to other medications. It is an antiarrhythmic drug. Trade Names : More...

Mexiletine Mexiletine is used to treat irregular heart rhythms (arrhythmias) and maintain a normal heart rate. It is an antiarrhythmic. It blocks certain electrical signals in the heart to stabilize the heart rhythm. Trade Names :

Phenytoin Phenytoin is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for certain types of seizures (eg, status epilepticus). Trade Names : More...

Procainamide Procainamide is an antiarrhythmic agent, prescribed for irregular heart beat. Trade Names :

Propranolol Propranolol is a beta-blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and chest pain. It is also used to prevent migraine headaches and recurrence of heart attacks. Trade Names : More...

Sotalol Sotalol is a non-selective beta-blocker, prescribed for irregular heartbeats. Trade Names :