List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Nervous Tic . Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Nervous Tic

Capsaicin is synthetic capsaicinoid equivalent to chili peppers, prescribed for neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia.

Carbamazepine is an anticonvulsant drug, prescribed for epilepsy and bipolar disorder, as well as trigeminal neuralgia.

Gabapentin is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for postherpetic neuralgia, and epilepsy.

Nabilone Nabilone is a synthetic cannabinoid, prescribed for nausea and vomiting caused by cancer chemotherapy and used as an adjunct analgesic for nerve pain.

Oxcarbazepine is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for partial seizure disorders in epileptic children and adults, either alone or with other medication. It reduces anxiety and mood disorders. It also controls benign motor tics (sudden movements in body lasting for a short period of time). It slows down the abnormal nerve impulses in the brain.