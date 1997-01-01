Drugs for Hypermobility Syndrome

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Hypermobility Syndrome. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Hypermobility Syndrome Acetaminophen Acetaminophen is a non-opiate, analgesic and antipyretic, prescribed for headache, pain (muscle ache, backache) and fever either alone or combined with other medications. Diclofenac Diclofenac is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) prescribed to treat mild-to-moderate musculoskeletal pain. It helps to relieve: • Tenderness, stiffness, and inflammation due to osteoarthritis rheumatoid arthritis , and ankylosing spondylitis . • Musculoskeletal pain due to sprains , strains or other causes. • Migraine headache and other types of headache. • Painful menstrual cramps. • Pre and post-operative pain. • Pain due to kidney stones and gallstones . Diclofenac works by blocking the effects of the cyclo-oxygenase enzyme thereby reducing the synthesis of prostaglandins, which are responsible for causing pain and inflammation. Gabapentin Gabapentin is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for postherpetic neuralgia, and epilepsy. Ibuprofen Ibuprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for mild to moderate pain, inflammation and fever. Ibuprofen decreases the hormones that cause pain and inflammation in the body.