Drugs for Hypermobility Syndrome

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Hypermobility Syndrome. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Hypermobility Syndrome

Diclofenac

Diclofenac is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) prescribed to treat mild-to-moderate musculoskeletal pain. It helps to relieve: • Tenderness, stiffness, and inflammation due to osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis. • Musculoskeletal pain due to sprains, strains or other causes. • Migraine headache and other types of headache. • Painful menstrual cramps. • Pre and post-operative pain. • Pain due to kidney stones and gallstones. Diclofenac works by blocking the effects of the cyclo-oxygenase enzyme thereby reducing the synthesis of prostaglandins, which are responsible for causing pain and inflammation.
Trade Names : Dicol Iv | Inac | Nac | Soludol | Naclo | Nac | Voveran | Inac Dt | Diclonac | Agile
Hypermobility Syndrome

Hypermobility Syndrome

Hypermobility Syndrome is a condition in which a person can move his joints far beyond the normal range.
