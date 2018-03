List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Glaucoma. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Glaucoma

Apraclonidine Apraclonidine is an alpha-2-adrenergic agonist, prescribed for short-term treatment of glaucoma in people who are taking other medications for this condition and still have increased pressure in the eye. Trade Names :

Benoxinate Benoxinate is a local anesthetic, used in ophthalmology to determine fluid pressure inside the eye and for fitting of contact lenses.

Betaxolol Ophthalmic Betaxolol Ophthalmic is an ophthalmic beta-blocker, prescribed for glaucoma. Trade Names :

Bimatoprost Bimatoprost is a prostaglandin analog, prescribed for open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Trade Names :

Brimonidine Brimonidine is an α2-adrenergic receptor agonist, prescribed for open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension (high pressure inside the eye). Trade Names : More...

Brinzolamide Brinzolamide is a carbonic anhydrase inhibitor, prescribed for increased eye pressure (glaucoma) condition.

Carbachol Carbachol is a cholinergic agent/miotic, prescribed for glaucoma, and also used during ophthalmic surgery.

Carteolol Carteolol is a non-selective beta-blocker, prescribed for glaucoma.

Demecarium Demecarium is a parasympathomimetic agent, prescribed for glaucoma.

Dichlorphenamide Dichlorphenamide is a sulfonamide and carbonic anhydrase inhibitor, prescribed for glaucoma.

Dipivefrin Ophthalmic Dipivefrin Ophthalmic is a prodrug of epinephrine, prescribed for glaucoma, a condition in which increased eye pressure can lead to gradual loss of vision. Trade Names :

Dorzolamide/Timolol Dorzolamide/Timolol is prescribed for controlling eye pressure in patients with ocular hypertension or glaucoma. It is a topical carbonic anhydrase inhibitor. It decreases the production of natural fluids in the eye. Trade Names :

Echothiophate Echothiophate is an acetyl cholinesterase inhibitor, prescribed for glaucoma. The medication lowers the eye pressure.

Latanoprost Latanoprost is prostaglandin analog, prescribed for open angle glaucoma and increased eye pressure, which can lead to a gradual loss of vision. It binds to a specific receptor for prostaglandin, increases the flow of aqueous humor out of the eye, thereby reducing the pressure within the eye and reducing the risk of nerve damage and blindness. Trade Names :

Latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic Latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic belongs to a class of prostaglandin analogs which is prescribed to treat patients suffering from open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension . It works by reducing pressure inside the eye by increasing the drainage of the fluids from the eye.

Levobunolol (Ophthalmic) Levobunolol (Ophthalmic) is an ophthalmic beta-blocker, prescribed for open-angle glaucoma. Trade Names :

Methazolamide Methazolamide is a carbonic anhydrase inhibitor, prescribed for certain types of glaucoma, either alone or with other medications. It reduces the fluid production in the eye.

Pilocarpine Pilocarpine is a muscarinic receptor agonist, prescribed for glaucoma, and for dry mouth (xerostomia) in patients with Sjogren's syndrome. It is also used as an antidote for some alkaloid drug poisoning. Trade Names : More...

Pilocarpine Ophthalmic Pilocarpine Ophthalmic is a cholinergic agonist, prescribed for glaucoma.

Tafluprost Tafluprost is a prostaglandin analogue, prescribed for raised intraocular pressure in open angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

Timolol Ophthalmic Timolol Ophthalmic is a non-selective beta-adrenergic receptor blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure, heart attack, and migraine headaches. Trade Names : More...

Travoprost Travoprost is a synthetic prostaglandin F analogue, prescribed for open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Trade Names :