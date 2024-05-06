About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Bacteremia Linked to the Consumption of Probiotics!

by Jayashree Thakwani on May 6 2024 2:49 PM

Bacteremia Linked to the Consumption of Probiotics!
Probiotics are agents that have been used to improve a diverse array of health conditions and offer vital components for potential health advantages (1 Trusted Source
Clostridium butyricum Bacteremia Associated with Probiotic Use, Japan

Go to source).
Probiotics are effective in the management of conditions like acute gastroenteritis and irritable bowel syndrome, the prevention of antibiotic-associated diarrhea, and even in the relief of symptoms linked to COVID-19.

Top 7 Gut-Friendly Indian Foods
Top 7 Gut-Friendly Indian Foods
Curious about gut health? Explore the secrets of Indian cuisine, a flavorful journey with probiotics, fiber, and more for a robust digestive system!
Certain varieties of C. butyricum are presently employed as probiotics and exhibit their benefits on both humans and animals. Among these strains, there is one called C . butyricum MIYAIRI 588 (CBM 588), which is included in pharmaceutical probiotics like MIYA-BM, in Japan. CBM 588 is recognized as a distinctive strain that has not been genetically modified and does not naturally generate toxins.

The prevalence and characteristics of bacteremia caused by the MIYAIRI 588 strain, along with its bacteriological and genetic profile, are still unknown despite its common usage.

Research conducted by scientists at the Graduate School of Medicine, Osaka University, led to a link between bacteremia and probiotics, by analyzing the genetic materials of bacteria in hospitalized patients with bacteremia. This study was published in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Personalized Antibiotic-Probiotic-Prebiotic Blends for Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)
Personalized Antibiotic-Probiotic-Prebiotic Blends for Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)
Customized blends of antibiotics, probiotics, and prebiotics show considerable potential in managing a widespread variant of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).
In the period September 2011 to February 2023, Osaka University Hospital recorded a total of 6,576 instances of positive blood cultures. Out of these, C. butyricum was found in five cases (0.08%). Through whole-genome sequencing, it was determined that all five strains of C. butyricum causing bacteremia originated from probiotics. In two of these cases, there was no evident explanation for the proper oral consumption of the probiotics, and tragically, one patient passed away within 90 days of being diagnosed with bacteremia.

The lead author of the study, Ryuichi Minod Sada, said, “"Probiotics can provide a variety of health benefits, but this study shows that even such agents can present with rare but serious adverse events,". Sada further added, "Our findings underscore the risk for bacteremia resulting from probiotic use, especially in hospitalized patients, necessitating judicious prescription practices."

Advertisement
Probiotics may Prevent Clostridium Difficile-associated Diarrhea's Occurrence
Probiotics may Prevent Clostridium Difficile-associated Diarrhea's Occurrence
Probiotics were found to lessen the occurrence of Clostridium difficile-associated diarrhea (CDAD) in patients receiving antibiotics and a significant reduction in side effects when compared with a control group or placebo.
The findings of this research are anticipated to enhance understanding of the potential health hazards linked to probiotics. It is advised to refrain from indiscriminate and unnecessary administration of probiotics, particularly in immunosuppressed patients receiving treatment in a hospital setting.

Reference:
  1. Clostridium butyricum Bacteremia Associated with Probiotic Use, Japan - (https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/30/4/23-1633_article)

Source-Medindia
Can Probiotics and Prebiotics Provide Relief for Long COVID?
Can Probiotics and Prebiotics Provide Relief for Long COVID?
SIM01 represents a safe and promising remedy for post-acute Covid-19 syndrome (PACS).

Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement