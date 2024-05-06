Bacteremia Linked to the Consumption of Probiotics!

Probiotics are agents that have been used to improve a diverse array of health conditions and offer vital components for potential health advantages (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Clostridium butyricum Bacteremia Associated with Probiotic Use, Japan
Go to source). Probiotics are effective in the management of conditions like acute gastroenteritis and irritable bowel syndrome, the prevention of antibiotic-associated diarrhea, and even in the relief of symptoms linked to COVID-19.
‘Healthcare providers should refrain from prescribing probiotics for an extended period to hospitalized patients, especially those suffering from immunosuppression, to reduce the risk of probiotic-induced bacteremia. #probiotics #bacteremia #immunosuppression #medindia’Certain varieties of C. butyricum are presently employed as probiotics and exhibit their benefits on both humans and animals. Among these strains, there is one called C . butyricum MIYAIRI 588 (CBM 588), which is included in pharmaceutical probiotics like MIYA-BM, in Japan. CBM 588 is recognized as a distinctive strain that has not been genetically modified and does not naturally generate toxins.
The prevalence and characteristics of bacteremia caused by the MIYAIRI 588 strain, along with its bacteriological and genetic profile, are still unknown despite its common usage.
Research conducted by scientists at the Graduate School of Medicine, Osaka University, led to a link between bacteremia and probiotics, by analyzing the genetic materials of bacteria in hospitalized patients with bacteremia. This study was published in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases.
In the period September 2011 to February 2023, Osaka University Hospital recorded a total of 6,576 instances of positive blood cultures. Out of these, C. butyricum was found in five cases (0.08%). Through whole-genome sequencing, it was determined that all five strains of C. butyricum causing bacteremia originated from probiotics. In two of these cases, there was no evident explanation for the proper oral consumption of the probiotics, and tragically, one patient passed away within 90 days of being diagnosed with bacteremia.
The lead author of the study, Ryuichi Minod Sada, said, “"Probiotics can provide a variety of health benefits, but this study shows that even such agents can present with rare but serious adverse events,". Sada further added, "Our findings underscore the risk for bacteremia resulting from probiotic use, especially in hospitalized patients, necessitating judicious prescription practices."
Advertisement
