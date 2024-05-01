About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Personalized Antibiotic-Probiotic-Prebiotic Blends for Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)

by Karishma Abhishek on May 1 2024 11:45 PM

Tailored combinations of antibiotics, probiotics, and prebiotics offer significant potential for treating a prevalent type of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), demonstrating symptom alleviation in nearly all patients and complete resolution in some cases, as per a study presented at the ESCMID Global Congress (formerly ECCMID) in Barcelona, Spain (27-30 April) (1 Trusted Source
European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID Global) 2024

Go to source).
Post-infection IBS (PI-IBS) is a form of irritable bowel syndrome that occurs after gastroenteritis or food poisoning.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) causes recurrent abdominal pain or discomfort and a fluctuating disturbance in defecation. IBS is not life-threatening.
Lead researcher Professor Maurizio Sanguinetti, of the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, Rome, Italy, says: “Estimates vary, but research indicates that approximately 10-30% of individuals who experience acute gastroenteritis develop PI-IBS. Symptoms such as diarrhea, constipation, bloating, and abdominal pain can persist for months or even years after the initial infection.”

“Treatment focuses on managing symptoms and improving quality of life. It typically involves a combination of dietary modifications, lifestyle changes, anti-diarrhoeal drugs, probiotics, and other medications and psychological therapies, such as cognitive behavioral therapy.”

“But symptoms can vary widely among individuals and may not always respond to conventional therapies, which means it can be challenging to treat. Given that gastroenteritis can disrupt the gut microbiota, the restoration of a healthy microbiota is a potential avenue of treatment.”

Gas Bloat Syndrome
Gas Bloat Syndrome
If you are troubled by abdominal bloating due to excess gas, gas bloat syndrome is what you might have. Seemingly harmless, it can be persistent.

Promise of Personalized Therapeutic Cocktails

To investigate its potential, Professor Sanguinetti and colleagues conducted a pilot study in which 13 PI-IBS patients (8 males and 5 females; mean age, 31 years) were treated with targeted gut-microbiota therapy.

Nine of the patients (69.2%) had diarrhoea-dominant IBS (IBS-D) and 4 (30.8%) constipation-dominant IBS (IBS-C). Bloating and abdominal pain were present in 69.2% (9/13) and 76.9% (10/13) of patients, respectively.

Flatulence
Flatulence
Flatulence is a condition of having excessive gas in the stomach or intestine. The condition can be bothersome but can be controlled.
First, the patient’s gut microbiota was analyzed. Genetic profiling was used to identify the bacteria present in fecal samples and the gut. The abundance of the different types of bacteria was also measured.

23% (3/13) of patients had lower than expected bacterial diversity.

Constipation-Symptom Evaluation
Constipation-Symptom Evaluation
Constipation can occur due to a number of factors from faulty bowel habits, digestive tract problems, and generalized muscle conditions and systemic diseases.
23% (3/13) had high levels of Proteobacteria. These are pro-inflammatory bacteria and an increase in their numbers could worsen PI-IBS. 61.5% (8/13) had low levels of Akkermansia, a “protective” bacterium, and 69% (9/13) had low levels of Bifidobacterium, another “protective” microbe.

38.5% (5/13) of the patients had low levels of Firmicutes and 54% (7/13) had low levels of short-chain fatty acid-producing bacteria, both of which are also protective.

Then, a personalized therapy was designed for each patient, based on their results, with the goal of rebalancing their gut microbiota.

These consisted of short courses of the antibiotics rifaximin (9/13, 69% of patients) or paromomycin (4/13, 31%) to reduce levels of potentially harmful bacteria, followed by prebiotics and/or postbiotics to enhance the numbers of protective bacteria and compete with the harmful bacteria for space and resources.

The prebiotics were inulin and psyllium (9/13; 69%), the probiotics were Bifidobacterium (5/13; 38.5%), Lactobacillus (7/13; 54%), Escherichia coli Nissle 1917 (2/13; 15%) and multi-species-based (5/13; 38.5%).

Symptoms such as abdominal pain, bloating, constipation, and diarrhea were assessed using the Gastrointestinal Symptoms Rating Scale (GSRS).

12 weeks after the start of treatment, 93% (12/13) of patients experienced an improvement in symptoms, and 38.5% (5/13) achieved total remission.

Professor Sanguinetti says: “A precision medicine approach, in which testing and careful analysis of the gut microbiota allows the development of personalized treatments holds great promise in the treatment of post-infection IBS.

“While rigorous larger-scale studies are needed to confirm these preliminary findings, this type of testing will likely soon be widely used in the treatment of post-infection IBS and other similar conditions.”

Reference:
Source-Eurekalert


