About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Unraveling Age-Associated Gene Expression Shifts in Mouse Sweat Glands

by Colleen Fleiss on May 15 2024 3:17 AM

Unraveling Age-Associated Gene Expression Shifts in Mouse Sweat Glands
Sweat evaporation plays a crucial role in heat dissipation in humans, primarily regulated by sweat gland activity. Aging leads to decreased sweat gland function, contributing to heat intolerance in the elderly, yet the underlying mechanisms remain unclear. ()
In a recent study, researchers from the National Institute on Aging explored molecular alterations associated with sweat gland aging in mice. Their findings, confirming a notable decline in active sweat glands in older mice compared to younger counterparts, shed light on this physiological process.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa
Hidradenitis Suppurativa
Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) or Acne Inversa is severe form of chronic acne of the sweat glands which produce a scent or odor and are located in the armpit, groin or ano-genital area. Although till recently there was no cure but some advances is ...

Identification of Sweat Gland-Enriched mRNAs

“We first identified SWG-enriched mRNAs by comparing the skin transcriptome of Eda mutant Tabby male mice, which lack SWGs, with that of wild-type control mice by RNA-sequencing analysis.”

This comparison revealed 171 mRNAs enriched in SWGs, including 47 mRNAs encoding ‘core secretory’ proteins such as transcription factors, ion channels, ion transporters, and trans-synaptic signaling proteins. Among these, 28 SWG-enriched mRNAs showed significantly altered abundance in the aged male footpad skin, and 11 of them, including Foxa1, Best2, Chrm3, and Foxc1 mRNAs, were found in the ‘core secretory’ category. Consistent with the changes in mRNA expression levels, immunohistology revealed that higher numbers of secretory cells from old SWGs express the transcription factor FOXC1, the protein product of Foxc1 mRNA.

“In sum, our study identified mRNAs enriched in SWGs, including those that encode core secretory proteins, and altered abundance of these mRNAs and proteins with aging in mouse SWGs.”

How Hair Follicles and Sweat Glands Develop Within the Same Region in Humans?
How Hair Follicles and Sweat Glands Develop Within the Same Region in Humans?
The sweat glands are enormously useful, allowing us to live in a wide variety of climates, and enabling us to run long distances.
Reference:
  1. Characterization of age-associated gene expression changes in mouse sweat glands - (https://www.aging-us.com/article/205776/text)
Source-Eurekalert
Novel Way Help Stimulate Sweat Glands Even When Patient is Resting
Novel Way Help Stimulate Sweat Glands Even When Patient is Resting
Changes in your body temperature, the outside temperature, or your emotional state can cause sweating.
Quiz on Longevity/Anti-Ageing
Quiz on Longevity/Anti-Ageing
Welcome to the Longevity/Anti-Aging Quiz! Are you ready to know the secrets of extending your lifespan and maintaining youthful vitality? In this fascinating world of anti-wrinkle creams, serums, and age-defying solutions, the mystery around ...

Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement