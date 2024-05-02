About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Omega-6 Fatty Acid Linked to Bipolar Disorder Risk Reduction

by Preethi Balasubramanian on May 2 2024 12:15 PM

Omega-6 Fatty Acid Linked to Bipolar Disorder Risk Reduction
A recently published study in Biological Psychiatry, published by Elsevier, suggests that individuals with a genetic predisposition for elevated levels of lipids containing arachidonic acid, an omega-6 polyunsaturated fatty acid found in eggs, poultry, and seafood, may have a reduced risk of developing bipolar disorder. This finding opens up possibilities for potential lifestyle or dietary interventions (1 Trusted Source
Omega-6 fatty acids could cut risk of bipolar disorder

Go to source).
Bipolar disorder is a severe mood disorder characterized by recurrent episodes of mania and depression. While its exact cause remains unclear, previous research has indicated a strong hereditary component. The results of this study suggest a correlation between bipolar disorder and changes in metabolite levels, implying that circulating metabolites may play a significant role in the development of bipolar disorder and other psychiatric conditions.

Bipolar Disorder-Causes-Risk Factors-Types-Symptoms-Treatment-Complications-FAQs
Bipolar Disorder-Causes-Risk Factors-Types-Symptoms-Treatment-Complications-FAQs
Bipolar Disorder is a brain disorder in which people show “mood swings”. Changes in the level of neurotransmitters in brain, and psychosocial factors are thought to be involved.

Insights into Bipolar Disorder: Genetic and Metabolic Perspectives

Lead investigator David Stacey, PhD, Australian Centre for Precision Health, University of South Australia; UniSA Clinical and Health Sciences; and South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute, Adelaide, Australia, explains, “Accumulating evidence indicates a role for metabolites in bipolar disorder and other psychiatric disorders. By identifying metabolites that play causal roles in bipolar disorder, we hoped to be able to highlight potential lifestyle or dietary interventions."

By applying Mendelian randomization, a powerful causal inference method, the researchers identified 33 out of 913 metabolites studied present in the blood that were associated with bipolar disorder, most of them lipids.

Researchers also found that a bipolar disorder risk gene cluster (FADS1/2/3), which encodes enzymes associated with lipid metabolism, mediated the association between bipolar disorder and the levels of arachidonic acid and other metabolites.

Bipolar Disorder: Is It a Silent Killer Worse Than Smoking?
Bipolar Disorder: Is It a Silent Killer Worse Than Smoking?
Discover how bipolar disorder can lead to a higher risk of premature death compared to smoking and the importance of preventive healthcare interventions.
Commenting on the findings, John Krystal, MD, Editor of Biological Psychiatry, says, "Arachidonic acid is typically a widely present omega-6 fatty acid in the body and brain that contributes to the health of cell membranes. This study provides a fascinating step forward in the effort to develop blood biomarkers of bipolar disorder risk, particularly in those patients with bipolar disorder and risk gene variations in the FADS1/2/3 gene cluster.”

Arachidonic Acid: A Key Player in Bipolar Disorder Pathways

Dr. Stacey notes, "Intriguingly, we observed a pattern whereby a genetic propensity to higher levels of lipids containing an arachidonic acid fatty acid side chain was associated with a lower risk of bipolar disorder, while the inverse was true of lipids containing a linoleic acid side chain. Since arachidonic acid is synthesized from linoleic acid in the liver, this suggests arachidonic acid synthesizing pathways are important for bipolar disorder."

Advertisement
Teens With Bipolar Disorder Have Weak Connections in Brain
Teens With Bipolar Disorder Have Weak Connections in Brain
Young people with high genetic risk of bipolar disorder have decreased brain connectivity.
Given its presence in human milk, arachidonic acid is considered essential for infant brain development and is added to infant formula in many countries. Therefore, it may exert an effect on bipolar disorder risk by affecting neurodevelopmental pathways, which would be consistent with contemporary views of bipolar disorder as a neurodevelopmental disorder. Arachidonic acid can be sourced directly from meat and seafood products or synthesized from dietary linoleic acid (e.g., nuts, seeds, and oils).

Dr. Stacey concludes, "To our knowledge, ours is the first study to highlight a potential causal role between arachidonic acid and bipolar disorder. Preclinical studies and randomized controlled trials will be necessary to determine the preventive or therapeutic value of arachidonic acid supplements, perhaps with a particular focus on people with a compromised arachidonic acid synthesizing pathway or with poor natural dietary sources. Our findings also support potential avenues for precision health interventions focused on early life nutrition to ensure that infants and children are receiving enough arachidonic acid and other polyunsaturated fatty acids to support optimal brain development, which may also reduce the risk of bipolar disorder."

Advertisement
Can Adjusting Fatty Acid Intake Improve Mood in Bipolar Disorder Patients?
Can Adjusting Fatty Acid Intake Improve Mood in Bipolar Disorder Patients?
Increasing omega-3 fatty acid consumption by adding flax seed and fatty fishes like tuna and salmon and decreasing omega-6 fatty acid consumption by limiting red meat, eggs and certain oils, can help improve mood in people with bipolar disorders.
Reference:
  1. Omega-6 fatty acids could cut risk of bipolar disorder - (https://unisa.edu.au/media-centre/Releases/2024/omega-6-fatty-acids-could-cut-risk-of-bipolar-disorder/)
Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement