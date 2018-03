is a Gram-positive, spore-forming bacterium which is found to cause the diarrheal illness in patients receiving antibiotics. The infection spreads via the fecal-oral route. Probiotics supplementation are the live organisms which counteract the disturbances in the gut microbial balance which are associated with the use of antibiotics. Probiotics also minimize the risk of colonization of pathogenic bacteria in the gut.infection is found to be the primary cause of antibiotic-associated diarrhea . The incidence of the antibiotic-associated gastrointestinal illness has increased recently over the past decades with a great burden in the healthcare system. Several randomized clinical trials were conducted which involved more than 8500 patients. The patients were studied to evaluate the effectiveness of probiotics in CDAD. The studies involved all groups of inpatient and outpatient settings including both adults and children.

Probiotics may Prevent Clostridium Difficile-associated Diarrhea's Occurrence

‘Clostridium difficile associated diarrhea (CDAD) is common in patients taking antibiotics and its occurrence can be reduced by taking probiotics, which could be a preventive treatment. Probiotics also significantly reduced the side effects.’

Common antibiotics associated with the cause of CDAD

Penicillins

Cephalosporins

Fluoroquinolones (e.g., Ciprofloxacin, Levofloxacin)

Clindamycin

What are the other risk factors for Clostridium difficile-associated diarrhea?

Immunosuppressive treatments

Elderly age

Use of nasogastric tubes

An extended stay in a hospital

Admitted to intensive care units

Serious underlying diseases

Sharing room with Clostridium difficile patients

patients Recent surgical procedures

When should you not take Probiotics?

Patients with low immune function or immunodeficiency

Patients admitted to intensive care units

History of gastrointestinal disorders (Inflammatory bowel disease)

Ostomy (Surgical opening between the intestine and abdominal wall)

Implantation of prosthetic heart valves

Pregnancy

While on central venous catheters

Premature infants

Preventive therapy of probiotic supplementation was found to minimize the occurrence of CDAD in patients taking antibiotics. Adverse effects such as fever, nausea, abdominal cramps, flatulence, and taste disturbances were also found to be greatly reduced, and no episodes of severe probiotic-associated side effects such as fungemia or bacteremia were reported while taking probiotic supplements. Probiotics with a dose of 20 to 50 billion colony forming units can be prescribed daily to hospitalized patients who are given antibiotics to prevent CDAD. The probiotic supplementation should be started within 48 hours, once the antibiotic treatment has been initiated.Source: Medindia