Probiotics may Prevent Clostridium Difficile-associated Diarrhea's Occurrence

‘ Clostridium difficile associated diarrhea (CDAD) is common in patients taking antibiotics and its occurrence can be reduced by taking probiotics, which could be a preventive treatment. Probiotics also significantly reduced the side effects.’

