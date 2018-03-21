Probiotics may Prevent Clostridium Difficile-associated Diarrhea's Occurrence

Highlights:
Clostridium difficile
- Use of antibiotics is known to be one of the major risk factors
for causing Clostridium difficile associated
diarrhea (CDAD)
- Probiotics, when used as preventive therapy, may reduce the
occurrence of Clostridium difficile associated
diarrhea (CDAD)
- Side effects of the associated disease are compared with
control groups and found to be reduced significantly
is a Gram-positive, spore-forming
bacterium which is found to cause the diarrheal illness in patients receiving
antibiotics. The infection spreads via the fecal-oral route. Probiotics supplementation
are the live organisms which counteract the disturbances in the gut microbial
balance which are associated with the use of antibiotics. Probiotics also
minimize the risk of colonization of pathogenic bacteria in the gut.
Probiotics
use in Clostridium difficile-associated Diarrhea (CDAD)
Clostridium difficile
infection is found to be the
primary cause of antibiotic-associated diarrhea
. The incidence
of the antibiotic-associated gastrointestinal illness has increased recently
over the past decades with a great burden in the healthcare system. Several
randomized clinical trials were conducted which involved more than 8500
patients. The patients were studied to evaluate the effectiveness of probiotics
in CDAD. The studies involved all groups of inpatient and outpatient settings
including both adults and children.
Preventive therapy of probiotic
supplementation was found to minimize the occurrence of CDAD in patients taking
antibiotics. Adverse
effects such as fever, nausea, abdominal cramps, flatulence, and taste
disturbances were also found to be greatly reduced, and no episodes of severe
probiotic-associated side effects such as fungemia or bacteremia were reported
while taking probiotic supplements.
‘Clostridium difficile associated diarrhea (CDAD) is common in patients taking antibiotics and its occurrence can be reduced by taking probiotics, which could be a preventive treatment. Probiotics also significantly reduced the side effects.’
Probiotics
with a dose of 20 to 50 billion colony
forming units can be prescribed daily to hospitalized patients who are given
antibiotics to prevent CDAD. The probiotic supplementation should be started
within 48 hours, once the antibiotic treatment has been initiated.
Common
antibiotics associated with the cause of CDAD
- Penicillins
- Cephalosporins
- Fluoroquinolones (e.g.,
Ciprofloxacin, Levofloxacin)
- Clindamycin
What
are the other risk factors for Clostridium
difficile-associated diarrhea?
- Immunosuppressive treatments
- Elderly age
- Use of nasogastric tubes
- An extended stay in a hospital
- Admitted to intensive care units
- Serious underlying diseases
- Sharing room with Clostridium difficile patients
- Recent surgical procedures
When
should you not take Probiotics?
