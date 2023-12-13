Can Probiotics and Prebiotics Provide Relief for Long COVID?

Advertisement

More patients in the SIM01 group compared with the placebo group had alleviation in joint pain, ability to exercise, shortness of breath, insomnia, muscle pain, coughing, hair loss, chest pain, and mood disturbance.The treatment with SIM01, which targets gut dysbiosis and potentially modifies the immune response, was found effective in alleviating multiple symptoms of PACS."We identified favourable changes in the gut microbiome, including increased bacterial diversity and short-chain acid-producing bacteria and decreased resistome in the SIM01 group but not placebo group after 6 months of treatment, as plausible mechanisms to account for the clinical improvement."SIM01 is a safe and promising treatment for PACS, which is worth further confirmation in a pragmatic, multi-centre trial. Our findings on gut microbiota provided plausible mechanisms to account for the observed clinical benefits," the researchers said.Source: IANS