Drugs for Gestational diabetes

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Gestational diabetes. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Gestational diabetes Glyburide Glyburide is an antidiabetic compound, prescribed for type 2 diabetes. Insulin Insulin is a hormone produced in the pancreas, prescribed for type 1 diabetes. It is also used for type 2 diabetes. Trade Names : More... Metformin Metformin is an oral antidiabetic agent, prescribed for type 2 diabetes. It helps control blood sugar levels. Trade Names : More...