List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called GERD. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of GERD

Dexlansoprazole Dexlansoprazole is a proton pump inhibitor, prescribed for esophagitis and heartburn due to gastro-esophageal reflux disease (GERD).

Dexrabeprazole Sodium Dexrabeprazole Sodium is prescribed for gastro-esophageal reflux disease, gastric and duodenal ulcers. Trade Names :

Esomeprazole Esomeprazole is a proton pump inhibitor (PPI), prescribed for gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). With amoxicillin and clarithromycin it is used for treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer. It is also used to aid in reduction in occurrence of gastric ulcers associated with continuous NSAID therapy, and in Zollinger-Ellison syndrome. It blocks the production of stomach acid. Trade Names : More...

Lansoprazole Lansoprazole is a proton pump inhibitor, prescribed for gastric ulcer, duodenal ulcer, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), erosive esophagitis (inflammation of esophagus), and Zollinger-Ellison (gastric acid hyper secretion) syndrome. It blocks the enzyme in the stomach that produces acid. Trade Names : More...

Levosulpiride Levosulpiride is an antipsychotic and prokinetic agent, prescribed for dyspepsia, gastro-esophageal reflux disease, and irritable bowel syndrome. Trade Names : More...

Metoclopramide Metoclopramide is a gastrointestinal stimulant and antinauseant, prescribed for heartburn and esophagitis due to GERD and for treating patients who have gastroparesis (partial paralysis of the stomach) and prevention of nausea and vomiting associated with cancer chemotherapy. Trade Names : More...

Nizatidine Nizatidine is prescribed for the treatment of active duodenal ulcer, active benign gastric ulcer, and in cases of heartburn acid indigestion or sour stomach due to gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Nizatidine is used as a maintenance therapy for duodenal ulcer conditions after the healing of an active duodenal ulcer. Nizatidine works by lowering the amount of gastric acid by inhibiting its secretion, thereby promoting the healing of the ulcer.

Omeprazole Omeprazole is a proton pump inhibitor, prescribed for indigestion, peptic ulcer and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GORD/GERD). Trade Names : More...

Omeprazole and Sodium Bicarbonate Omeprazole and Sodium Bicarbonate contains proton pump inhibitor (PPI) and sodium bicarbonate, prescribed for esophagal irritation caused by gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

Pantoprazole Pantoprazole is a proton-pump inhibitor, prescribed for gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), ulcers, Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome, and erosive esophagitis. It decreases the amount of acid made in the stomach. Trade Names : More...

Rabeprazole Rabeprazole is a proton pump inhibitor, prescribed for duodenal ulcer, gastro esophageal reflux disease (GERD), and Zollinger-Ellison (gastric acid hyper secretion) syndrome. It works by decreasing the amount of acid made in the stomach. Trade Names : More...

Rabeprazole and Itopride Rabeprazole and Itopride contains a proton pump inhibitor and prokinetic agent, prescribed for gastro-esophageal reflux disease.