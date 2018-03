List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Compound Fractures. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Compound Fractures

Acetaminophen and Codeine Acetaminophen and Codeine contains nonopiate, non-salicylate analgesic, antipyretic and opium alkaloid, prescribed for mild to moderately severe pain, fever and cough. Trade Names :

Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone Bitartrate This is a combination of the narcotic hydrocodone and non-narcotic pain reliever acetaminophen. It is prescribed for moderate to severe pain. Acetaminophen increases the effects of hydrocodone, which is an opioid pain medication.

Acetaminophen and Oxycodone Acetaminophen and Oxycodone is a narcotic analgesic, prescribed for moderate to severe pain.

Ibuprofen Ibuprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for mild to moderate pain, inflammation and fever. Ibuprofen decreases the hormones that cause pain and inflammation in the body. Trade Names : More...

Morphine Morphine is a narcotic analgesic, prescribed for severe acute and chronic pain. It is also used as a sedative. Trade Names :

Naproxen Naproxen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for pain, fever, inflammation and stiffness due to various disease conditions. Trade Names : More...