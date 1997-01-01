Drugs for Burns

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Burns. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Burns Cinchocaine Cinchocaine is a potent amino amide local anesthetic, prescribed to relieve itching and pain caused by minor burns, sunburns , cuts, scratches, insect bites, poison ivy and in ear drop solutions. It is also used to relieve rectal pain and itching due to hemorrhoids (piles). It is a component of the veterinary drug called Somulose for euthanasia of horses and cattle. It is available as a component in over-the-counter topical formulations. It is the active ingredient in some topical hemorrhoid creams such as Proctosedyl. It acts by causing numbness in the area where it is applied and hence blocks the pain felt. It also helps with the swelling and inflammation of veins in the rectum and anus and relaxes the spasm of the back passage. It has been withdrawn by the United States Food and Drug Administration for use as a spinal anesthetic due to high neurotoxicity Mafenide Acetate Mafenide Acetate is an topical antibacterial agent, prescribed for second- and third- degree bums. Nitrofurazone Nitrofurazone is an antibiotic, prescribed for infected burns. Trade Names : Silver Sulfadiazine Silver Sulfadiazine is a sulfonamide, prescribed for treating and preventing bacterial infection in second-and third-degree burns. Trade Names : More... Sodium Hyaluronate Sodium Hyaluronate is prescribed for skin diseases. It belongs to mucopolysaccharide group. It replaces a substance found in the skin. Trade Names : More... Zinc oxide Zinc oxide is an emollient & skin protective, prescribed for diaper rash and other minor skin irritations. Trade Names : More...