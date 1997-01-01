Drugs for Burns

Cinchocaine is a potent amino amide local anesthetic, prescribed to relieve itching and pain caused by minor burns, sunburns
, cuts, scratches, insect bites, poison ivy and in ear drop solutions.
It is also used to relieve rectal pain and itching due to hemorrhoids (piles).
It is a component of the veterinary drug called Somulose for euthanasia of horses and cattle.
It is available as a component in over-the-counter topical formulations. It is the active ingredient in some topical hemorrhoid creams such as Proctosedyl.
It acts by causing numbness in the area where it is applied and hence blocks the pain felt. It also helps with the swelling and inflammation of veins in the rectum and anus and relaxes the spasm of the back passage.
It has been withdrawn by the United States Food and Drug Administration for use as a spinal anesthetic due to high neurotoxicity
.