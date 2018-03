List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Behcet's Syndrome. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Behcet's Syndrome

Colchicine Colchicine is an anti-gout agent, prescribed for gout or gouty arthritis. Colchicine reduces swelling and pain. Trade Names :

Cyclosporine Cyclosporine is an immunosuppressant, prescribed for prevention of organ rejection during transplantation. It is also used for psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and uveitis. Trade Names : More...

Infliximab Infliximab is a monoclonal antibody, prescribed for autoimmune disorders, joint pain, Crohn's disease, inflammatory bowel disease, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriasis. Trade Names :

Mesalamine(Mesalazine) Mesalamine(Mesalazine) is an anti-inflammatory agent, prescribed for the induction of remission and for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate ulcerative colitis (inflammation of the colon). Trade Names :

Methotrexate Methotrexate is an antimetabolite, curative in choriocarcinoma (cancer of the tissue that normally would develop into placenta). It is also used in other cancers like blood, breast and lung cancers. It is also used to suppress immunity in conditions such as psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis. Trade Names : More...