Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Vaginosis

Ampicillin Ampicillin is beta-lactam antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as UTI, meningitis, gonorrhea, pneumonia, bronchitis, ear, lung, skin and respiratory tract infections. Trade Names : More...

Ciprofloxacin and Tinidazole Ciprofloxacin and Tinidazole contains antibacterial and antidiarrheal agents, prescribed for susceptible infections. Trade Names : More...

Clindamycin Clindamycin is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections, including infections of the lungs, skin, blood, female reproductive organs and internal organs. Trade Names : More...

Itraconazole Itraconazole is an antifungal agent, prescribed for treating fungal infections. Trade Names : More...

Metronidazole Metronidazole is an antibacterial agent, prescribed for trichomoniasis, amebiasis and other bacterial infections. Trade Names : More...

Terconazole Terconazole is an antifungal agent, prescribed for fungal infections of the vagina. Trade Names :

Tetracycline Tetracycline is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections. Trade Names : More...

Tinidazole Tinidazole is an anti-parasitic, prescribed for trichomoniasis, giardiasis, bacterial vaginosis, and amebiasis. Trade Names : More...