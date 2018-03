List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Acid Peptic . Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Acid Peptic Disease

Aluminum Hydroxide and Magnesium Hydroxide Aluminum Hydroxide and Magnesium Hydroxide contains antacids, prescribed for preventing ulcers, heartburn relief, acid indigestion and stomach upsets. Aluminum Hydroxide and Magnesium Hydroxide neutralizes acid in the stomach. Trade Names :

Chlordiazepoxide and Clidinium Bromide Chlordiazepoxide and Clidinium Bromide contains benzodiazepine and anticholinergic agents (antispasmodics), prescribed for ulcer and irritable bowel syndrome. Trade Names :

Famotidine Famotidine is a histamine (H2-receptor antagonist), prescribed for ulcer. Trade Names : More...

Glycopyrrolate Glycopyrrolate is a muscarinic anticholinergic agent, prescribed for peptic ulcer in combination with other medicines and also used in anesthesia as preoperative medication. It reduces acid and saliva secretions. Trade Names : More...

Mepenzolate Mepenzolate is an antimuscarinic agent, prescribed for the treatment of peptic ulcer combined with other medication. It decreases acid secretion in the stomach and control intestinal spasms.

Pantoprazole Pantoprazole is a proton-pump inhibitor, prescribed for gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), ulcers, Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome, and erosive esophagitis. It decreases the amount of acid made in the stomach. Trade Names : More...