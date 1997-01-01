medindia
Miscellaneous Dermatologicals


ICD Code -Y56.0


Acyclovir

This medication is an antiviral agent, prescribed for herpes simplex, genital herpes, herpes zoster and chickenpox.

Prednicarbate

This medication is a new topical corticosteroid, prescribed for inflammation and itching caused by certain skin conditions.

ICD Code -Y56.9


Adapalene

This medication is a retinoid-like compound, prescribed for mild to moderate acne.

Ammonium Lactate

This medication is a moisturizer, prescribed for dry, scaly, itchy skin normally used along with other medications.

Azelaic Acid

Becaplermin

This medication is a wound-healing agent, prescribed for lower extremity diabetic neuropathic ulcers (skin ulcers of the lower legs or feet caused by diabetes) with other medications.

Dexpanthenol

This medication is a moisturizer, prescribed for dry skin (xerosis).

Fluorouracil

This medication is an antimetabolite, prescribed for certain types of cancer such as colon, rectal, breast, stomach and pancreatic cancer.

Halobetasol Propionate

This medication is a topical corticosteroid, prescribed for skin inflammation and itching.

Hydroquinone

Hydroquinone is a local cream prescribed for dark or hyper-pigmented skin marks such as freckles (small flat brown marks on the face and sun exposed areas), melasma (brown patches on skin), age spots, and dark spots due to acne, pregnancy-related scars, skin trauma or use of birth control pills.

Imiquimod

This medication is an immune response modifier, prescribed for certain types of skin growths (actinic keratoses) or skin cancer (superficial basal cell carcinoma).

Isotretinoin

This medication is a retinoid, prescribed for acne and other skin disorders.

Lidocaine Viscous

Mequinol and Tretinoin

This medication is a combination of depigmentation agent and retinoid, prescribed for solar lentigines.

Methoxsalen

This medication is a photosensitizer, prescribed for vitiligo in combination with controlled doses of ultraviolet A (UVA) or sunlight.

Podofilox

Silver Sulfadiazine

This medication is a sulfonamide, prescribed for treating and preventing bacterial infection in second-and third-degree burns.

Topical Steroid - ICD Code -Y56.9


Halcinonide

This medication is a corticosteroid, prescribed for dermatoses.
