Miscellaneous Dermatologicals

ICD Code -Y56.0

Acyclovir This medication is an antiviral agent, prescribed for herpes simplex, genital herpes, herpes zoster and chickenpox.

Prednicarbate This medication is a new topical corticosteroid, prescribed for inflammation and itching caused by certain skin conditions.

ICD Code -Y56.9

Adapalene This medication is a retinoid-like compound, prescribed for mild to moderate acne.

Ammonium Lactate This medication is a moisturizer, prescribed for dry, scaly, itchy skin normally used along with other medications.

Becaplermin This medication is a wound-healing agent, prescribed for lower extremity diabetic neuropathic ulcers (skin ulcers of the lower legs or feet caused by diabetes) with other medications.

Dexpanthenol This medication is a moisturizer, prescribed for dry skin (xerosis).

Fluorouracil This medication is an antimetabolite, prescribed for certain types of cancer such as colon, rectal, breast, stomach and pancreatic cancer.

Halobetasol Propionate This medication is a topical corticosteroid, prescribed for skin inflammation and itching.

Hydrocortisone Acetate and Pramoxine HCl This medication is a combination of topical corticosteroid and local anesthetic, prescribed for inflammation and itching of the anal area.

Hydroquinone Hydroquinone is a local cream prescribed for dark or hyper-pigmented skin marks such as freckles (small flat brown marks on the face and sun exposed areas), melasma (brown patches on skin), age spots, and dark spots due to acne, pregnancy-related scars, skin trauma or use of birth control pills.

Imiquimod This medication is an immune response modifier, prescribed for certain types of skin growths (actinic keratoses) or skin cancer (superficial basal cell carcinoma).

Ingenol Mebutate Topical Gel This medication is a protein kinase C inhibitor, prescribed for actinic keratosis.

Isotretinoin This medication is a retinoid, prescribed for acne and other skin disorders.

Mequinol and Tretinoin This medication is a combination of depigmentation agent and retinoid, prescribed for solar lentigines.

Methoxsalen This medication is a photosensitizer, prescribed for vitiligo in combination with controlled doses of ultraviolet A (UVA) or sunlight.

Silver Sulfadiazine This medication is a sulfonamide, prescribed for treating and preventing bacterial infection in second-and third-degree burns.

Topical Steroid - ICD Code -Y56.9