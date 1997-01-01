Bone Enhancers

ICD Code -Y57.9

Alendronate This medication is a bisphosphonate, primarily used for prevention and treatment of osteoporosis in men and postmenopausal women.

Calcitonin-Salmon

Hylan g-f 20 This medication is a visco supplement, prescribed for pain in osteoarthritis (OA) of the knee in patients who have failed to respond adequately to conservative nonpharmacologic therapy and simple analgesics.

Ibandronate This medication is a potent bisphosphonate, used in the prevention and treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women.

Pamidronate This medication is a bisphosphonate, prescribed for Paget's disease (a condition in which the bones are soft and weak and may be deformed, painful, or easily broken), high blood calcium levels (hypercalcemia) that may occur with cancer or multiple myeloma especially when the bone is affected.

Raloxifene This medication is a selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERM) prescribed for treatment and prevention of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women.

Risedronate This medication is a bisphosphonate which also includes the drugs alendronate prescribed for the treatment of Paget's disease of bone (a disease in which the formation of bone is abnormal) and in persons with osteoporosis (a condition in which the bones become thin and weak and break easily) especially in women who have undergone menopause ('change of life,' end of menstrual periods) and in people taking glucocorticoids.

Teriparatide This medication is a recombinant form of parathyroid hormone, prescribed for osteoporosis.

Zoledronic Acid This medication is a bisphosphonate, primarily used for prevention and treatment of osteoporosis in men and postmenopausal women.

Bisphosphonate - ICD Code -Y57.9