Antifungals


ICD Code -Y40.7


Amphotericin B

This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for life-threatening fungal infections.

Anidulafungin

This medication is an antifungal agent, prescribed for candidemia and other forms of candida infections (intra-abdominal abscess and peritonitis) and esophageal candidiasis.

Butoconazole

This medication is an imidazole antifungal, prescribed for candidiasis (yeast infection of the vagina).

Caspofungin

This medication is an antifungal drug, prescribed for serious fungal infections.

Clioquinol

This medication is an antifungal agent, prescribed for skin infections such as athlete's foot, jock itch and ringworm.

Clotrimazole

This medication is an antifungal, prescribed for local fungal infections.

Fluconazole

This medication is an antifungal agent, prescribed for vaginal candidiasis, pneumonia, meningitis and fungal infections of the mouth, throat, liver, kidneys, heart, urinary tract and abdomen.

Flucytosine

This medication is an antifungal agent, prescribed for serious infections (eg- candida, meningitis and pulmonary infections) caused by certain fungi either alone or with other medications.

Griseofulvin

This medication is an antifungal agent, prescribed for fungal infections of the skin, hair, fingernails and toenails.

Griseofulvin Ultramicrosize

Itraconazole

This medication is an antifungal agent, prescribed for treating fungal infections.

Ketoconazole

This medication is an anti-fungal agent, prescribed for jock itch, athlete's foot and other infections.

Micafungin

This medication is an antifungal agent, prescribed for fungal infections.

Natamycin Ophthalmic

Nystatin

This medication is a polyene antifungal drug, prescribed for fungal infections of the skin, mouth, vagina and intestinal tract.

Piroctone Olamine

This medication is an ethanolamine salt, prescribed for fungal infections.

Sertaconazole

This medication is an antifungal agent, prescribed for interdigital tinea pedis (athlete's foot) in immunocompetent patients.

Sertaconazole Nitrate

This medication is an antifungal agent, prescribed for tinea pedis in immunocompetent patients.

Sulconazole

This medication is an antifungal agent, prescribed for jock itch, athlete's foot, ringworm, and tinea versicolor.

Terbinafine

This medication is an antifungal agent, prescribed for jock itch, athlete's foot and other types of ringworm infections.

Terconazole

This medication is an antifungal agent, prescribed for fungal infections of the vagina.

Tioconazole

This medication is an antifungal agent, prescribed for vaginal yeast infections.

Tolnaftate

This medication is an antifungal, prescribed for athlete's foot, jock itch, and ringworm.

Voriconazole

This medication is an azole antifungal agent, prescribed for various fungal infections.
