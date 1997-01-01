Antifungals
ICD Code -Y40.7
This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for life-threatening fungal infections.
This medication is an antifungal agent, prescribed for candidemia and other forms of candida infections (intra-abdominal abscess and peritonitis) and esophageal candidiasis.
This medication is an imidazole antifungal, prescribed for candidiasis (yeast infection of the vagina).
This medication is an antifungal drug, prescribed for serious fungal infections.
This medication is an antifungal agent, prescribed for skin infections such as athlete's foot, jock itch and ringworm.
This medication is an antifungal, prescribed for local fungal infections.
This medication is an antifungal agent, prescribed for vaginal candidiasis, pneumonia, meningitis and fungal infections of the mouth, throat, liver, kidneys, heart, urinary tract and abdomen.
This medication is an antifungal agent, prescribed for serious infections (eg- candida, meningitis and pulmonary infections) caused by certain fungi either alone or with other medications.
This medication is an antifungal agent, prescribed for fungal infections of the skin, hair, fingernails and toenails.
Griseofulvin Ultramicrosize
This medication is an antifungal agent, prescribed for treating fungal infections.
This medication is an anti-fungal agent, prescribed for jock itch, athlete's foot and other infections.
This medication is an antifungal agent, prescribed for fungal infections.
This medication is an antifungal agent, prescribed for skin infections.
Natamycin Ophthalmic
This medication is a polyene antifungal drug, prescribed for fungal infections of the skin, mouth, vagina and intestinal tract.
This medication is an ethanolamine salt, prescribed for fungal infections.
This medication is an antifungal agent, prescribed for interdigital tinea pedis (athlete's foot) in immunocompetent patients.
This medication is an antifungal agent, prescribed for tinea pedis in immunocompetent patients.
This medication is an antifungal agent, prescribed for jock itch, athlete's foot, ringworm, and tinea versicolor.
This medication is an antifungal agent, prescribed for jock itch, athlete's foot and other types of ringworm infections.
This medication is an antifungal agent, prescribed for fungal infections of the vagina.
This medication is an antifungal agent, prescribed for vaginal yeast infections.
This medication is an antifungal, prescribed for athlete's foot, jock itch, and ringworm.
This medication is an azole antifungal agent, prescribed for various fungal infections.