Antifungals

ICD Code -Y40.7

Amphotericin B This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for life-threatening fungal infections.

Anidulafungin This medication is an antifungal agent, prescribed for candidemia and other forms of candida infections (intra-abdominal abscess and peritonitis) and esophageal candidiasis.

Butoconazole This medication is an imidazole antifungal, prescribed for candidiasis (yeast infection of the vagina).

Caspofungin This medication is an antifungal drug, prescribed for serious fungal infections.

Clioquinol This medication is an antifungal agent, prescribed for skin infections such as athlete's foot, jock itch and ringworm.

Clotrimazole This medication is an antifungal, prescribed for local fungal infections.

Fluconazole This medication is an antifungal agent, prescribed for vaginal candidiasis, pneumonia, meningitis and fungal infections of the mouth, throat, liver, kidneys, heart, urinary tract and abdomen.

Flucytosine This medication is an antifungal agent, prescribed for serious infections (eg- candida, meningitis and pulmonary infections) caused by certain fungi either alone or with other medications.

Griseofulvin This medication is an antifungal agent, prescribed for fungal infections of the skin, hair, fingernails and toenails.

Griseofulvin Ultramicrosize

Itraconazole This medication is an antifungal agent, prescribed for treating fungal infections.

Ketoconazole This medication is an anti-fungal agent, prescribed for jock itch, athlete's foot and other infections.

Micafungin This medication is an antifungal agent, prescribed for fungal infections.

Naftifine Hydrochloride This medication is an antifungal agent, prescribed for skin infections.

Natamycin Ophthalmic

Nystatin This medication is a polyene antifungal drug, prescribed for fungal infections of the skin, mouth, vagina and intestinal tract.

Piroctone Olamine This medication is an ethanolamine salt, prescribed for fungal infections.

Sertaconazole This medication is an antifungal agent, prescribed for interdigital tinea pedis (athlete's foot) in immunocompetent patients.

Sertaconazole Nitrate This medication is an antifungal agent, prescribed for tinea pedis in immunocompetent patients.

Sulconazole This medication is an antifungal agent, prescribed for jock itch, athlete's foot, ringworm, and tinea versicolor.

Terbinafine This medication is an antifungal agent, prescribed for jock itch, athlete's foot and other types of ringworm infections.

Terconazole This medication is an antifungal agent, prescribed for fungal infections of the vagina.

Tioconazole This medication is an antifungal agent, prescribed for vaginal yeast infections.

Tolnaftate This medication is an antifungal, prescribed for athlete's foot, jock itch, and ringworm.