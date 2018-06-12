Strategic changes need to made to government response teams to stop the cholera epidemic in Yemen. By the implementing these suggested changes the Yemen health department will be better equipped to respond to repeated cholera epidemics.

Yemen’s Cholera Outbreak Response Needs To Be Strengthened: Report

‘The Yemen government needs to adopt a stronger stance to protect water and sanitation infrastructure from airstrikes.’

Between April 27, 2017, and July 1, 2018, more than one million suspected cases of cholera in two waves were reported in Yemen, which had been declared a high-level emergency by the United Nations in 2015. Humanitarian organizations implemented a robust response to cholera despite numerous challenges including famine-like conditions, active civil conflict and destroyed health infrastructure within a shrinking humanitarian space in Yemen., according to a new report from the Johns Hopkins Center for Humanitarian Health, which is based in the Department of International Health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.The new report, "Cholera in Yemen: a case study of epidemic preparedness and response," calls for better anticipation of and preparedness for epidemics in complex humanitarian emergencies with weakened public health systems.," the report states.," says Paul Spiegel, MD, MPH, director of Johns Hopkins Center for Humanitarian Health and the report's lead author. "."For their report, the authors conducted an extensive literature review of global cholera guidance and key informant interviews with practitioners, donors and technical experts involved in the response in Yemen. Among the 20 top recommendations made:1. The early warning alert and response functions of disease surveillance systems should be evaluated and primed, such that the surveillance system should be able to handle outbreak detection and response of evolving magnitudes.2. A small set of WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene) and health rapid-response teams should be preemptively trained and placed on standby to respond to cholera and other outbreaks, enabling the early targeting of a localized response and containment when there are few case clusters at the beginning or end of the epidemic.3. Diarrhea treatment centers and oral rehydration corner networks should be mapped according to population and epidemiological needs, particularly in fragile settings.4. For early control of the epidemic and throughout the outbreak, the focus is needed on a strategy providing decentralized, targeted WASH responses to interrupt transmission related to confirmed and suspected cholera cases.5. Planning and response between the health and WASH sectors should always be integrated. In conflict-affected and cholera-prone countries, different scenarios for oral cholera vaccination should be integrated ahead of time into national cholera preparedness plans to better prepare the Ministry of Health and its partners.6. Specific to Yemen, airstrikes on health, water, and sanitation infrastructure should be terminated. Besides the UN proactively sharing the locations of health and water/sanitation facilities with the Saudi-led Coalition, monitoring and documenting attacks against this infrastructure using a geo-located database system with systematic reporting should be undertaken."Lessons learned from the first and second waves of the cholera epidemic are already being applied in the current cholera outbreak," says Spiegel. "."Source: Eurekalert