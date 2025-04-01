Education Redefined! Schools That Fit Every Student`s Needs

Experts call for changes in the UK education system to address school-based anxiety among students.
Unfortunately, for a lot of kids, school is more of a burden than a source of learning and development. According to a study, UK's educational system is undergoing a crucial transformation to effectively support students dealing with school-related anxiety. Psychologists emphasize the urgent need to adapt the system to address the unique needs of each learner rather than compelling them to conform to a strict framework.
‘"Pushing children into school is not always the healthiest approach," say psychologists. #mentalhealth #medindia’
Understanding the Growing Anxiety Among High School StudentsSchool-related anxiety, which is frequently referred to as "Emotionally Based School Avoidance" (EBSA), is a condition in which students experience substantial apprehension regarding their attendance at school.
Anxiety levels significantly increased after the school year, according to a longitudinal study of 125 high school pupils. Due to factors like family expectations and the environment of school, girls exhibited higher levels of anxiousness. Cortisol levels and psychological tests showed significant relationships, highlighting the need for a more comprehensive strategy to treat students' anxiety (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Stress and Anxiety among High School Adolescents: Correlations between Physiological and Psychological Indicators in a Longitudinal Follow-Up Study
Why Our Education System Fails to Address Student Anxiety?Experts caution that using punishments and rewards to control behavior among students might have more negative effects than positive ones. Children who are raised in systems that prioritize obedience over knowledge may have low self-esteem, elevated anxiety, and feelings of failure. The goal should be to provide a secure and inviting learning environment for all students, rather than addressing avoidance of school as a personal issue.
When a child refuses to attend school, parents experience a great deal of pressure. Often, they are advised that the only way to help them is to get them back into the classroom at any cost! In contrast, what if the true answer lies in altering school operations to better assist these students?
Redefining Education: Building a Supportive, Flexible School System
- Pay Attention to Students! Understand the student’s anxiety from the root and favour their well-being for a better system.
- Nurture Relationships: Focus on mental health, connection, and trust above rigid regulations.
- Offer Flexible Learning: Give students additional choices if they need different teaching modalities.
It is necessary to address the environment rather than the child. All kids should feel comfortable, encouraged, and motivated to study in school. With the correct adjustments, education may genuinely transform into a setting where each student has the opportunity to succeed.
