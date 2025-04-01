About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Education Redefined! Schools That Fit Every Student's Needs

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Apr 1 2025 2:32 PM

Experts call for changes in the UK education system to address school-based anxiety among students.

Education Redefined! Schools That Fit Every Student`s Needs
Unfortunately, for a lot of kids, school is more of a burden than a source of learning and development. According to a study, UK's educational system is undergoing a crucial transformation to effectively support students dealing with school-related anxiety. Psychologists emphasize the urgent need to adapt the system to address the unique needs of each learner rather than compelling them to conform to a strict framework.

Anxiety Could be a Factor in Poor School Attendance Among Children
Anxiety Could be a Factor in Poor School Attendance Among Children
New study increases our understanding of the link between anxiety and poor school attendance among kids and young people.
Advertisement

Understanding the Growing Anxiety Among High School Students

School-related anxiety, which is frequently referred to as "Emotionally Based School Avoidance" (EBSA), is a condition in which students experience substantial apprehension regarding their attendance at school.

Anxiety levels significantly increased after the school year, according to a longitudinal study of 125 high school pupils. Due to factors like family expectations and the environment of school, girls exhibited higher levels of anxiousness. Cortisol levels and psychological tests showed significant relationships, highlighting the need for a more comprehensive strategy to treat students' anxiety (1 Trusted Source
Stress and Anxiety among High School Adolescents: Correlations between Physiological and Psychological Indicators in a Longitudinal Follow-Up Study

Go to source).


Advertisement
Stress and Anxiety Reduce with School Based Yoga in Third-Graders
Stress and Anxiety Reduce with School Based Yoga in Third-Graders
Regular participation in school based activities like yoga can improve wellbeing and emotional health of the third-graders, finds a new study.

Why Our Education System Fails to Address Student Anxiety?

Experts caution that using punishments and rewards to control behavior among students might have more negative effects than positive ones. Children who are raised in systems that prioritize obedience over knowledge may have low self-esteem, elevated anxiety, and feelings of failure. The goal should be to provide a secure and inviting learning environment for all students, rather than addressing avoidance of school as a personal issue.

When a child refuses to attend school, parents experience a great deal of pressure. Often, they are advised that the only way to help them is to get them back into the classroom at any cost! In contrast, what if the true answer lies in altering school operations to better assist these students?


Advertisement
Adolescents Feel Insecure in School Environment
Adolescents Feel Insecure in School Environment
A new study results revealed inequality in securing a safe educational environment for students across countries.

Redefining Education: Building a Supportive, Flexible School System

  • Pay Attention to Students! Understand the student’s anxiety from the root and favour their well-being for a better system.
  • Nurture Relationships: Focus on mental health, connection, and trust above rigid regulations.
  • Offer Flexible Learning: Give students additional choices if they need different teaching modalities.
Every kid will feel understood and supported in this new setting, which will enhance their educational experience and mental health.

When a youngster refuses to attend school, it's not because they're being challenged; it's because they're having trouble with the system.


It is necessary to address the environment rather than the child. All kids should feel comfortable, encouraged, and motivated to study in school. With the correct adjustments, education may genuinely transform into a setting where each student has the opportunity to succeed.

"Education Should Open Doors, Not Build Barriers!"


Reference:
  1. Stress and Anxiety among High School Adolescents: Correlations between Physiological and Psychological Indicators in a Longitudinal Follow-Up Study - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10529881/)

Source-Taylor & Francis Group
Back to School Tips to Maintain Children's Mental Health
Back to School Tips to Maintain Children's Mental Health
Transitioning back to school may increase anxiety for children and parents regarding the safety measures for COVID-19, racism issues,and getting sick. Experts give tips to help children deal with the situation.

Recommended Readings
Latest Education News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional