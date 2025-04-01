Education Redefined! Schools That Fit Every Student`s Needs

Experts call for changes in the UK education system to address school-based anxiety among students.



‘"Pushing children into school is not always the healthiest approach," say psychologists. #mentalhealth #medindia’

Advertisement

Understanding the Growing Anxiety Among High School Students

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Stress and Anxiety among High School Adolescents: Correlations between Physiological and Psychological Indicators in a Longitudinal Follow-Up Study



Go to source Trusted Source

Advertisement

Why Our Education System Fails to Address Student Anxiety?

Advertisement

Redefining Education: Building a Supportive, Flexible School System

Pay Attention to Students! Understand the student’s anxiety from the root and favour their well-being for a better system.

Understand the student’s anxiety from the root and favour their well-being for a better system. Nurture Relationships: Focus on mental health, connection, and trust above rigid regulations.

Focus on mental health, connection, and trust above rigid regulations. Offer Flexible Learning: Give students additional choices if they need different teaching modalities.

When a youngster refuses to attend school, it's not because they're being challenged; it's because they're having trouble with the system.

"Education Should Open Doors, Not Build Barriers!"

Stress and Anxiety among High School Adolescents: Correlations between Physiological and Psychological Indicators in a Longitudinal Follow-Up Study - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10529881/)