Adolescents Feel Insecure In School Environment

Build Healthy Student-Teacher Relationships

Students who felt that their teachers cared about them were more likely to feel safe at school, indicating the important role of teachers in shaping students' emotional sense of safety at school.Fair, clear, and consistent school rules are very important in producing safety in schools, according to our previous review. On the other hand, when students experience bullying victimization, this was reflected in a lower sense of safety.The result showed that. The results highlight the need for school-based, anti-bullying interventions and mental health promotion.The findings showed a clear need for strategies to provide educational environments where all students can feel protected, regardless of their background.Physically, cognitively and emotionally safe school environment is essential for the development and educational success of children and young people. All children have the right to attend schools where they can feel safe and protected without fear or anxiety of any danger.In the wake of recent school shootings, we must take steps to enhance safety in educational settings and protect students from all forms of violence and abuse.Source: Medindia