China’s Push to Raise the Next Generation of AI Pioneers

by Colleen Fleiss on Apr 13 2025 11:35 PM

Starting this fall semester, primary and secondary schools in Beijing will offer at least eight hours of AI classes every academic year

Starting this fall semester, primary and secondary schools in Beijing will offer at least eight hours of AI classes every academic year—with students as young as six years old being taught how to use chatbots and other tools, general background on the technology, and AI ethics. In a recent statement, the Beijing Municipal Education Commission said that schools can integrate the courses with existing studies like information technology or science, or let them stand alone. It also outlines plans to construct a multi-year AI curriculum, build a general AI education and training system, roll out a support system, and drum up promotion of the study.
Source-Medindia
