The Happy Gas: New Clues in the Fight Against Treatment-resistant Depression

Although a plethora of medications and therapies now exist for major depression, roughly one in three diagnosed patients still suffer from treatment-resistant depression

Although a plethora of medications and therapies now exist for major depression, roughly one in three diagnosed patients still suffer from treatment-resistant depression (TRD)—a form of the disorder that does not respond to first-line antidepressants. Even when traditional drugs work, they often take weeks to kick in, delaying relief for people in crisis. In response to this need, scientists have recently begun investigating whether fast-acting substances with different neurological effects could serve as alternative antidepressants. Encouraged by initial successes with ketamine, researchers including Peter Nagele, MD, Professor of Anesthesia and Critical Care and Psychiatry and Behavioral Neuroscience at the University of Chicago, turned to another anesthetic: nitrous oxide, better known as "laughing gas."Source-Medindia