About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

The Happy Gas: New Clues in the Fight Against Treatment-resistant Depression

by Colleen Fleiss on Apr 13 2025 11:30 PM

Although a plethora of medications and therapies now exist for major depression, roughly one in three diagnosed patients still suffer from treatment-resistant depression

The Happy Gas: New Clues in the Fight Against Treatment-resistant Depression
Although a plethora of medications and therapies now exist for major depression, roughly one in three diagnosed patients still suffer from treatment-resistant depression (TRD)—a form of the disorder that does not respond to first-line antidepressants. Even when traditional drugs work, they often take weeks to kick in, delaying relief for people in crisis. In response to this need, scientists have recently begun investigating whether fast-acting substances with different neurological effects could serve as alternative antidepressants. Encouraged by initial successes with ketamine, researchers including Peter Nagele, MD, Professor of Anesthesia and Critical Care and Psychiatry and Behavioral Neuroscience at the University of Chicago, turned to another anesthetic: nitrous oxide, better known as "laughing gas."
Source-Medindia
Depression Calculator
Depression Calculator
A quick, simple and anonymous self-assessment health tool to assess the level of depression using the famous Zung Self-Rating Depression Scale.
Foods to Beat Depression
Foods to Beat Depression
Depression can be a severe mental health problem that can lead to other health issues. Find top foods that can help fight depression.
Growing Threat of Nitrous Oxide to Public Health and Climate
Growing Threat of Nitrous Oxide to Public Health and Climate
Rising Nitrous Oxide emissions pose serious risks to public health and climate, contributing to respiratory issues and global warming. Immediate action is crucial.

Recommended Readings
Latest Mental Health News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional