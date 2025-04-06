Leeds` Old Medical School: From Historic Roots to Global Health Tech Hub

Leeds' Old Medical School to become a world-class Health Tech Hub driving medical innovation.



‘The historic Old #Medical_School in #Leeds stands as a testament to medical education's rich past. Now, its legacy evolves as it transforms into a dynamic #HealthTech Innovation Hub, fostering future advancements. #education’

Historic Leeds Medical School Redevelopment to Spearhead Regional Health Innovation

Advertisement

Advertisement

Old Medical School, Leeds - (https://scarboroughgroup.com/project/old-medical-school-leeds/)

The historic( ) is set to become a world-class Health Tech Innovation Hub, a move that senior NHS leaders say will cement the city’s status as a global leader in health research and innovation. The transformation is part of the widerSpeaking at a landmark event during the West Yorkshire Innovation Festival, Professor Phil Wood, Chief Executive of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, described the redevelopment as “a once-in-a-generation opportunity” to drive forward health innovation across Leeds and the wider region. Built in 1894, the Old Medical School will now be a cornerstone of the Innovation Village, helping shape the future of healthcare delivery, including informing the design of the forthcoming new hospital at Leeds General Infirmary.The 75,000 sq ft Grade II*-listed building will house cutting-edge facilities including wet and dry labs, office and incubator space, meeting and event rooms, and collaborative workspaces. It will host start-ups, established firms, clinicians, academics, and community organisations, all working together to translate scientific research into practical healthcare solutions. This hub builds on the momentum of the Trust’s successful Innovation Pop-Up and will act as a catalyst for regional economic growth and improved patient care.Deb Hetherington, Director of Innovation Ecosystems at Scarborough Group International (SGI), the developer leading the transformation, underlined the continuing importance of physical innovation spaces. “Scarborough Group absolutely understands that bricks and mortar are not the most important element—but they are essential,” she said. “We’re building a world-class environment for open innovation—spaces where people come together around the water cooler, not hide behind walls.”She emphasised the role of thea collaborative approach combining private sector, government, and academia—and praised Leeds for already having the foundational elements in place. “This city is ready to deliver. Designed innovation spaces can be up to 25 per cent more productive than non-designed ones,” she added, citing recent research by Catapult.Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, also attended the event and highlighted the project as a flagship initiative within the West Yorkshire Investment Zone. “If growth is the exam question, then innovation is the answer,” she said. “We know health inequality across our region is stark—a child born in Ilkley could live ten years longer than one born in Dewsbury. This hub gives us the tools to change that.”Mayor Brabin also pointed out that West Yorkshire’s health and life sciences ecosystem already includes over 300 firms focused on digital health, diagnostics, and medical devices, collectively generating around £3 billion annually.International interest in the hub was evident at the event, which welcomed innovative start-ups, healthcare leaders, and guests from Vanderbilt University and Nashville, Tennessee—underscoring the region’s growing trade relationships.MediShout, a member of the current Innovation Pop-Up, praised the collaborative opportunities the new hub will offer. “This is a chance to work with forward-thinking partners and develop solutions to real-world healthcare challenges,” said a company spokesperson. Baxter International echoed the sentiment, stating the hub would strengthen ties with clinicians and help shape practical solutions that support NHS transformation.The Innovation Village forms part of the £2 billion Leeds Innovation Arc and is supported by £160 million from the West Yorkshire Investment Zone. The first phase—the Old Medical School redevelopment—will begin construction later this year, with the entire project expected to create 4,000 jobs and contribute £13 billion to the regional economy.Despite delays to the new hospital’s timeline, which is now expected between 2033 and 2035, the Innovation Village will proceed. The Trust has already submitted a reserved matters planning application with the support of a design team led by Perkins&Will, SHL, and Lichfields planning consultancy.Leaders from Leeds City Council, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, the University of Leeds, Leeds Beckett University, and Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust reaffirmed their collective commitment to ensuring that the city remains at the forefront of global healthcare innovation.Source-Medindia