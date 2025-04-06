About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Is Mpox the Next Global Health Crisis?

by Colleen Fleiss on Apr 6 2025 6:08 PM

Monkeypox treatment includes antiviral medication like tecovirimat and supportive care for symptoms.

Is Mpox the Next Global Health Crisis?
Monkeypox (Mpox) could pose a major global health threat if not addressed seriously, warn scientists from the University of Surrey. In a letter published in Nature Medicine, the researchers emphasize that while Mpox has traditionally spread from animals to humans, it is now exhibiting clear evidence of ongoing human-to-human transmission. ()
Mpox is a viral infection caused by a virus that belongs to the same family as smallpox. The virus can cause a painful rash, fever, and swollen glands and, in some cases, lead to more serious illness. Mpox usually spreads through close contact with an infected person or animal.

Monkeypox
Monkeypox
Monkeypox infection is a zoonotic viral infection that usually lasts for 3 weeks. It is caused by the monkeypox virus and is characterized by rash or pox-like symptoms.
Carlos Maluquer de Motes, Reader in Molecular Virology at the University of Surrey, said:

“The most recent outbreaks show that intimate contact is now a significant way the virus spreads. That shift in how it’s transmitted is leading to longer transmission chains and lasting outbreaks.”

Evolving Mpox: The Rise of New Viral Variants and Potential for Increased Aggression

The article notes that this change coincided with the rapid spread of clade IIb (a clade is a group of viruses that share a common ancestor) mpox viruses, but different clade I variants are now on the rise too. Researchers are also concerned because clade I viruses are thought to be more aggressive. These viruses appear to be accumulating specific genetic mutations – driven by enzymes in the human body – that may be changing viral properties, so the longer these viruses circulate amongst us, the higher the chances these mutations help mpox adapt to humans.

Rising Monkeypox Cases: WHO Declares Global Emergency
Rising Monkeypox Cases: WHO Declares Global Emergency
Learn about the recent outbreak of monkeypox, its declaration as an emergency, the spread of a new virus strain, and preventive measures to combat monkeypox.
Although mpox was once mainly seen in Central Africa, the virus caused an outbreak worldwide in 2022 and is now causing outbreaks in multiple sub-Saharan countries. While it currently affects adults the most, the researchers stress that it has the potential to spread among other groups, including children, a group at greater risk of serious illness – although sustained transmission in children has not yet been reported.

Dr Maluquer de Motes added:

Advertisement
Important Facts on Monkeypox
Important Facts on Monkeypox
With the rapid increase in the 2022 outbreak of monkeypox cases, the following facts may help ease the alarming rates of misconceptions and concerns that have coursed among public.
Unlike smallpox, mpox has an animal reservoir, meaning it can’t be fully eradicated. The authors warn that unless international action is taken now – including investment in point-of-care testing and new treatments – mpox will continue to re-emerge and threaten global health.

Reference:
  1. Mpox poses an ever-increasing epidemic and pandemic risk - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-025-03589-8)
Source-Eurekalert
Test Your Knowledge on Monkeypox
Test Your Knowledge on Monkeypox
Introduction: Monkeypox is a rare viral infection caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the same family of smallpox. It typically occurs in central and western Africa. Sometimes, small clusters or isolated infections are ...

Recommended Readings
Latest Tropical Disease News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional