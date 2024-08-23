Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Navapriya S. (2024, August 23). Rising Monkeypox Cases: WHO Declares Global Emergency . Medindia. Retrieved on Aug 23, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/rising-monkeypox-cases-who-declares-global-emergency-216936-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Navapriya S. "Rising Monkeypox Cases: WHO Declares Global Emergency". Medindia. Aug 23, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/rising-monkeypox-cases-who-declares-global-emergency-216936-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Navapriya S. "Rising Monkeypox Cases: WHO Declares Global Emergency". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/rising-monkeypox-cases-who-declares-global-emergency-216936-1.htm. (accessed Aug 23, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Navapriya S. 2024. Rising Monkeypox Cases: WHO Declares Global Emergency. Medindia, viewed Aug 23, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/rising-monkeypox-cases-who-declares-global-emergency-216936-1.htm.