by Samhita Vitta on  July 29, 2020 at 10:47 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Back to School Tips to Maintain Children's Mental Health
Anxiety and stress may increase in children and adolescents when they return back to a school building, online classes or a hybrid school environment. There is also tension regarding the safety protocols for COVID-19 which may make the transition difficult.Experts give tips to make the transition easier.

"There are a range of mental health concerns that children can face in school from minor stressors such as nerves about an upcoming tests or dynamics in peer relationships, all the way to some of the common mental health disorders, such as learning disorders, ADHD, anxiety and depression," said Samanta Boddapati, PhD, child clinical psychologist and prevention coordinator at Big Lots Behavioral Health Services at Nationwide Children's Hospital.

"A number of factors within the school environment can promote or hinder mental health and might influence how children react. For example, positive student relationships and strong social emotional programming within schools can promote mental health, whereas issues like bullying, or teasing and challenges with peer relationships might hinder mental wellness."


In a recent survey of school-aged parents conducted by Nationwide Children's, 2 out of 5 parents said that they had concerns about their child's social and emotional well being as they head back to school. Concerns about transitioning back to school will be different depending on the age of a child.

Experts say very young children may have separation anxiety or general stress and concerns about being away from family and being in new environments with new people. For younger children who have a hard time saying goodbye, consider making a special goodbye part of your routine that you can do together, such as a special handshake or a statement that you and your child can make to one another, and remind your child when you might see each other again.

Some small children also like a transitional object, like a small item that reminds them of a caregiver while they are separated and that they can 'keep safe' while apart.

For older children who have been communicating with teachers primarily through online learning or social media, face-to-face communication might feel uncomfortable at first. As kids get older, they have more stress related to social access, bullying, and grades, but also other anxiety related to changes in the structure of their day.

"Maintaining a routine is important, especially for families who are continuing to do online learning full-time. Create a part of your child's day that is structured and a part of their day that has some flexibility," said Parker Huston, PhD, clinical director of On Our Sleeves® and pediatric psychologist for Big Lots Behavioral Health Services at Nationwide Children's.

Experts say no matter the age of your child, the best thing you can do to help your child's mental health as they go back to school this year is to start having conversations early and often.

Additional tips for parents and caregivers from the behavioral health experts at Nationwide Children's include:
  • Admit to your child there are a lot of unknowns, but that you are there to support them. Remind them of other adults in their life who are there to help them and that they can always talk to you and them.
  • Discuss possible scenarios or fears with children, as well as talking through different options and alternatives. This can help increase children's flexibility, thinking and problem-solving abilities. Asking them what they are nervous about does not increase their anxious thinking so long as the conversation is focused on problem-solving.
  • Model appropriate coping skills for children, showing kids how to respond to future unknowns and building resilience. For example, reach out to your own social support about your anxieties and use that as an example with your child of how you sought help and how they can do the same.
  • Demystify some of the procedures that may be in place in schools such as mask-wearing and temperature checks by talking about them and practicing them at home. For example, wear masks for short times during the day at home while playing or reading to simulate what it will be like in school. Make sure they are compliant with having their temperature taken using an external thermometer as well.
  • Reach out to your school to see what resources are available for your child, such as social-emotional programming or school counseling.
More free educational resources about supporting the mental health of your child as they transition back-to-school online or in-person can be found at OnOurSleeves.org. This blog post provides advice for helping kids get used to seeing and wearing masks. This blog post focuses on helping children with special needs during COVID-19.

"A certain amount of stress is normal, but parents, caregivers and educators should look out for drastic changes in functioning or behavior," said Dr. Huston. "Sleep changes, mood changes, inability to engage with social environments or friends, increased anxiety about things that they maybe weren't nervous about in the past are changes you want to talk to your child's pediatrician about."



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Herbs that Reduce Anxiety and Depression
Read on to find out which herbs and herbal products are useful and effective in treating the chronic and recurring disorders such as anxiety and depression.
READ MORE
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.
READ MORE
New Treatment may Help Use Anxiety and Stress for Productivity
New pathway to treat anxiety has been identified by recent research at the University of Alberta, Faculty of Medicine & Dentistry. This includes new ways to understand processes of stress and anxiety to open a door for drug targets to reverse it.
READ MORE
Simple 5 Ways to Fight Anxiety during COVID-19 Outbreak
COVID-19 outbreak has created fear and anxiety across the globe. Check out these five simple ways to beat anxiety during the coronavirus crisis. Make sure to stay calm and safe at home to keep your mental heath better.
READ MORE
Flowers And What They Mean To Us
Flowers can be used as infusion for treating digestive disorders or they can be used as poultice for skin problems, and as pastes or decoctions for wounds and injuries.
READ MORE
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.
READ MORE
Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis
Mental well-being is a concern and abnormal coping of emotions can lead to neurosis or psychosis. Mental illnesses can range from depression, anxiety, phobias to schizophrenia and affective disorders.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

Adolescence DepressionAnxiety DisorderReiki-A Holistic Healing MethodFlowers And What They Mean To UsHealth Insurance - IndiaWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)Mental Health - Neurosis vs PsychosisNeck Cracking