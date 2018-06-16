medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

New Treatment may Help Use Anxiety and Stress for Productivity

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  June 16, 2018 at 5:06 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • A new treatment pathway for anxiety and stress has been identified.
  • The new treatment seeks to use the body's response to stress and anxiety for productive tasks.
  • This is called reversal of stress and anxiety.
A new therapeutic approach to anxiety disorder and stress aims at reversing the process of anxiety and stress in order to use them toward a more productive activity.
New Treatment may Help Use Anxiety and Stress for Productivity
New Treatment may Help Use Anxiety and Stress for Productivity

The body is designed to deal with stress thanks to a "fight or flight" response that helps prepare your mind and body to either defend yourself or get away from stressors. Normally, this response reverses once the danger is over, but the over-use of this stress response can also end up causing anxiety.

"Your resources become depleted," said Colmers. "It's like gunning your engine to take off, but if you don't stop, you'll run out of gas at some point."

Anxiety disorders are widespread in today's society. One in four people have an incident in their lifetime, the severity of which can range from manageable to debilitating.

The Colmers lab is interested in the reversal process, turning the stress back down to a level where you can use the resources that you are wasting on the flight or fight response to do other essential things.

The U of A team has identified a new pathway in the brain that might be a good target for a drug to reduce the symptoms of anxiety.

"It's a whole new way of looking at how anxiety can be regulated. It gives us a great deal of hope in terms of finding new avenues for treatment," said Colmers.

Peptide pivot point influences anxiety
To do this, Colmers studied the stress hormone, a peptide called corticotropin-releasing hormone (CRH), and the anti-stress hormone that stops the cycle, called neuropeptide-Y (NPY).

NPY is a brain chemical messenger that the Colmers lab has studied in relation to epilepsy and appetite. He is now investigating how the hormone affects a stress-sensitive part of the brain called the amygdala and its action in reversing stress responses.

It has been shown that NPY causes an animal to become less stressed, acting as an anxiolytic?reducing anxiety. The response to NPY can be observed by testing if the animal is more willing to interact with other animals it does not know, which can be a stressful experience.

While the effect of exposure to NPY lasts just a short while, multiple exposures make the animal resilient to stress for weeks or months.

The Colmers lab identified the exact mechanism that elicits this response:

Activity in the output neurons of the amygdala signals fear or danger. Anything that slows their activity down causes anxiolysis (inhibiting anxiety). The stress hormone CRH increases the activity of these neurons, while NPY does the opposite, slowing down the firing of these neurons.

The same ion channel in the nerve cell's membrane is activated by CRH to excite these neurons, and is shut down by NPY to silence them.

"The same pivot point is being used by the peptides that cause or reduce anxiety," said Colmers.

Colmers observed that over a longer period, the ion channels that NPY shuts down disappear from the membrane, so there are less of those ion channels around.

In a collaboration with Janice Urban's laboratory at Rosalind Franklin University in North Chicago, IL, the U of A team tested to see how important the channel was for behavior.

The lab used a small hairpin RNA (shRNA), which can prevent the protein from being made by the nerve cell. They used a tailored virus to get the nerve cells to produce the shRNA that stops their normal production of the ion channel. It is a very selective method, and can be put in very precise regions of the brain using this viral delivery system.

The group found that within a week of inhibiting the protein, the animals were more likely to interact, and the change lasted for at least eight weeks.

"Knocking down the ion channel protein causes animals to be less anxious," said Colmers. "This gives us a new drug target, and we now have a better understanding of how that area of the brain works."

References:
  1. NPY Induces Stress Resilience via Downregulation of Ih in Principal Neurons of Rat Basolateral Amygdala - ( http://www.jneurosci.org/content/38/19/4505)


    2. Source-Eurekalert
    Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Related Links

Anxiety - Symptom Evaluation

Anxiety - Symptom Evaluation

Anxiety is a state of mind where a person experiences fear, uneasiness, tension, irritability or apprehension in response to an unfamiliar stressful situation or object.

Social Anxiety Disorder

Social Anxiety Disorder

Social anxiety disorder is a common mental health problem where a person is abnormally fearful of social situations, sometimes severe enough to affect daily life.

Biofeedback Treatment for Anxiety, Migraine and Blood Pressure

Biofeedback Treatment for Anxiety, Migraine and Blood Pressure

Biofeedback is a feedback system where changes in physiology are detected and controlled. It helps in treatment of many disorders, especially psychosomatic ones.

Child Behavior Disorders

Child Behavior Disorders

Behavioral problems occur in children for various reasons including stress, abuse or inconsistent parenting. They must not be mistaken for misbehavior which children are prone to from time to time.

Agoraphobia

Agoraphobia

Agoraphobia is an anxiety disorder characterised by the patient avoiding spaces, crowds, or situations

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.

Aspergerīs Syndrome

Aspergerīs Syndrome

Aspergers Syndrome or (AS) is a neurological condition marked by delay in the development of motor skills, difficulty in social interactions, strange facial expressions, misplaced gestures and fixed routines. .

Bereavement

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the bodys requirement.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of ones own heartbeat.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

More News on:

Anxiety Disorder Agoraphobia Palpitations And Arrhythmias Aspergerīs Syndrome Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Stress and the Gender Divide Andropause / Male Menopause Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Hyperventilation Bereavement 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT)

Test Your Knowledge on Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT)

Ear, nose and throat are important organs and disease in one area can affect the others. ENT ...

 How and When to Stop Breastfeeding

How and When to Stop Breastfeeding

If you want to stop breastfeeding, then here is your guide to doing it the right way. Find the ...

 Botulism

Botulism

Botulism is a rare but potentially lethal illness caused by botulinum neurotoxin released by the ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...