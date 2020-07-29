COVID-19 Does Not Change With Seasons

Rather, it was people gathering and not observing distance that had an effect on the virus spread. And as a later flu season is expected in the southern hemisphere, everyone is encouraged to get vaccinated against flu.According to the expert, the Covid-19 was a new respiratory virus which has been behaving differently and not necessarily changing with the seasons.She said that WHO was not defining the pandemic in waves as it was all one wave, with its ups and downs, and the common task was to flatten it.Source: IANS