World's First CRISPR-Based Gene Therapy for Blood Disorders

Nobel Prize-winning inventors of CRISPR, awarded in 2020, have seen their gene-editing tool gain approval in the UK for the first-ever therapy targeting blood disorders, specifically sickle-cell disease and thalassemia (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

UK first to approve CRISPR treatment for diseases: what you need to know



Go to source).



So far, a bone marrow transplant -- which must come from a closely matched donor and carries a risk of rejection -- has been the only permanent treatment option.