medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Study Provides Hope for Patients With Blood Disorders

by Anjali Aryamvally on  April 6, 2018 at 12:41 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study has used CRISPR gene editing technology to introduce beneficial natural mutations into blood cells to boost production of foetal haemoglobin. The study conducted by the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Sydney, Australia, could lead to new therapies for sickle cell anaemia and other blood disorders.
Study Provides Hope for Patients With Blood Disorders
Study Provides Hope for Patients With Blood Disorders

The research solves a 50-year-old mystery about how these mutations -- which are naturally carried by a small percentage of people -- operate and alter the expression of human genes.

The details of the study, carried out by an international team led by UNSW scientist Professor Merlin Crossley, is published in the journal Nature Genetics.

Genome editing or gene editing give scientists the ability to change an organism's DNA. These technologies allow genetic material to be added, removed or altered at particular locations in the genome.

"Our new approach can be seen as a forerunner to 'organic gene therapy' for a range of common inherited blood disorders including beta thalassemia and sickle cell anaemia," said Professor Crossley, who is also UNSW Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic.

"It is organic because no new DNA is introduced into the cells. Rather, we engineer in naturally occurring, benign mutations that are known to be beneficial to people with these conditions. It should prove to be a safe and effective therapy, although more research would be needed to scale the processes up into effective treatments," he added.

People with thalassemia or sickle-cell anaemia have defective adult haemoglobin -- the vital molecule that picks up oxygen in the lungs and transports it around the body -- and require life-long treatment with blood transfusions and medications.

According to UNSW, it has engaged in a series of initiatives with the Indian government, higher education institutions, and corporations for sharing and transfer of its vast pool of tech expertise. This sets UNSW apart from host of other institutions that see India as a one-way street to train Indian students.

UNSW is home to more than 52,000 students from nearly 130 countries.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Related Links

CRISPR Gene Editing for Common Blood Disorders

CRISPR Gene Editing for Common Blood Disorders

CRISPR gene editing could be used to exploit naturally occurring mutations as treatments for blood diseases such as beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease, revealed researchers.

Color-coded Blood Stem Cells Shed New Light on Cancer, Blood Disorders

Color-coded Blood Stem Cells Shed New Light on Cancer, Blood Disorders

Colors in the stem cells indicates blood disorders and cancers which arise when a mutant clone of an original blood stem cell starts to dominate.

CRISPR Gene Editing Identifies Novel Therapeutic Approach for Blood Disorders

CRISPR Gene Editing Identifies Novel Therapeutic Approach for Blood Disorders

A new way to use CRISPR gene editing tool to fix sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia has been developed by St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Zebrafish Hematopoiesis Offers Insights into Blood Disorders

Zebrafish Hematopoiesis Offers Insights into Blood Disorders

Unique attributes of zebrafish make it useful as a model system for performing large-scale forward genetic screens.

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or donate blood only with other individuals with the same blood group.

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) is one of the most common types of adult leukemia and is considered as one of the ‘good cancers’.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

More News on:

Thalassemia Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation Bombay Blood Group 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Summer Safety Tips for Elderly

Summer Safety Tips for Elderly

Brace yourself for this summer. Summer in India is scary; the elderly especially are more prone to ...

 Cerebral Edema

Cerebral Edema

Cerebral edema or brain swelling occurs due to increased amounts of fluid in the brain and may ...

 Molar Pregnancy

Molar Pregnancy

Molar pregnancy or hydatidiform mole occurs due to an abnormal conception, that results in no baby ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...