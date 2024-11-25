Genetic Screening Now Possible at Eight Weeks of Pregnancy

Genetic screening can now be performed at eight weeks of pregnancy, providing earlier insights for prenatal care, planning, and informed decision-making.
Screening for genetic conditions during pregnancy can now be performed as early as eight weeks, thanks to advancements in cell-free DNA (cfDNA) technology. This development allows expectant parents to access important genetic insights earlier than ever before(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Streamlined Prenatal CarePreviously, prenatal genetic screening was typically conducted after ten weeks. With this change, patients can now complete all baseline lab work, including genetic screening, during their first prenatal visit. This reduces the need for additional appointments and provides earlier access to vital information.
Inclusive Testing OptionsThis technology enhances the detection of fetal DNA, ensuring accurate results across a broad range of patients, including those with higher body mass indices (BMIs). The earlier testing window represents a significant step forward in prenatal care and planning.
