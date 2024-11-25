About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Genetic Screening Now Possible at Eight Weeks of Pregnancy

by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian on Nov 25 2024 8:01 PM

Genetic screening can now be performed at eight weeks of pregnancy, providing earlier insights for prenatal care, planning, and informed decision-making.

Screening for genetic conditions during pregnancy can now be performed as early as eight weeks, thanks to advancements in cell-free DNA (cfDNA) technology. This development allows expectant parents to access important genetic insights earlier than ever before(1 Trusted Source
Exercise and Lung Health

Go to source).

Streamlined Prenatal Care

Previously, prenatal genetic screening was typically conducted after ten weeks. With this change, patients can now complete all baseline lab work, including genetic screening, during their first prenatal visit. This reduces the need for additional appointments and provides earlier access to vital information.

Having genetic insights earlier in the pregnancy enables families to make informed decisions about further testing, specialized care, and delivery plans. It also allows more time for consultations with genetic counselors when necessary.

Inclusive Testing Options

This technology enhances the detection of fetal DNA, ensuring accurate results across a broad range of patients, including those with higher body mass indices (BMIs). The earlier testing window represents a significant step forward in prenatal care and planning.

Reference:
  1. Myriad Genetics Announces Prequel® Prenatal Screening Can Now be Performed Eight Weeks into Pregnancy - (https://investor.myriad.com/news-releases/news-release-detail/25726/)


Source-Medindia
